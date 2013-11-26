(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/BOGOTA, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Maxseguros EPM Ltd's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects the strategic importance of Maxseguros EPM for Empresas Publicas de Medellin E.S.P. EPM. This captive reinsurance company is a core subsidiary in charge of managing the risks and structuring the insurance coverage for EPM Group. In addition, Maxseguros continues to have a non-retention risk policy, limited exposure of its equity, investment portfolio with high quality and liquidity, and comfortable leverage ratios. Maxseguros EPM Limited's rating is equalized to the rating of the parent due to Fitch considers that it is a core subsidiary. Empresas Publicas de Medellin E.S.P. has a local-currency Issuer Default Rating (LC IDR) of 'BBB' with Stable Outlook. Maxseguros is considered a core subsidiary of EPM due to its tight linkage with EPM's Risk Management department. Besides, there is a formal business partnership agreement between EPM and the captive that provides rights and obligations to both parties and the resources necessary for the optimal operation of the captive, especially in regards to investments, human resources, and corporate governance. Maxseguros has a strong capital position aligned with its limited retention levels, conservative dividend policy and capital injection. Maxseguros has not paid out dividends and all profits have been reinvested. Maxseguros' Capital increased USD 14.7 million during 2012 in order to comply with the Colombian Superintendence to get the authorization to operate as a direct reinsurer in the Colombian Market. As Sept. 30, 2013 the equity of the reinsurer reached a value of USD 24.9 million. Maxseguros' profitability is adequate. At Sept. 30, 2013, Maxseguros reported a net income of USD2.5 million, 37% higher than the previous year. This performance was as result of greater ceding commissions coming from its participation in the security program of Ituango's construction all risk coverage. Maxseguros doesn't retain any risk on this policy and cedes 100% to a reinsurance pool with high and strong quality. Liquidity ratios are robust. The company places its deposits into financial institutions that have good credit quality as well as marketable investments in funds concentrated in fixed-income investments. At Sept. 30, 2013 the coverage ratio of liquid assets over reserves stood at 2.2x times and compares favorably with the industry. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Rating Outlook is Stable. An upgrade may be considered if positive changes occur to the credit profile of the parent. Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include negative changes in availability and willingness of Empresas Publicas de Medellin to provide support. Contact: Primary Analyst Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 franklin.santarelli@fitchratings.com Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Milena Carrizosa Director +57 1 326-9999 ext 1090 Fitch Ratings Colombia Calle 69 A No. 9-85 Bogota, Colombia Committee Chairperson Julie Burke Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.