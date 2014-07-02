(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BOGOTA, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Maxseguros EPM Ltd's
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Maxseguros EPM Limited's rating is equalized to the rating of
the parent due to
Fitch considers that it is a core subsidiary. Empresas Publicas
de Medellin
E.S.P. (EPM) has a local-currency Issuer Default Rating (LC IDR)
of 'BBB' with
Stable Outlook. Maxseguros continues to have a non-retention
risk policy and
limited exposure of its equity.
Maxseguros is considered a core subsidiary of EPM due to the
tight linkage with
EPM's Risk Management department. Maxseguros is responsible for
the assurance
strategy of all assets and subsidiaries of EPM Group. Besides,
there is a formal
business partnership agreement between EPM and the captive that
provides rights
and obligations to both parties and the resources necessary for
the optimal
operation of the captive, especially in regards to investments,
human resources,
and corporate governance.
Maxseguros' profitability shows a positive trend. At December,
31 2013,
Maxseguros reported a net income of USD2.6 million, 37% higher
than the previous
year. This performance was as result of greater ceding
commissions coming from
its participation in the security program of Ituango's
construction all risk
coverage.
Capitalization and Liquidity levels are strong. At Dec. 31,
2013, Maxseguros
equity reached USD26 million, 26% higher than the previous year
due to the
policy of reinvesting profits. The coverage ratio of liquid
assets over
liabilities is 1,2x and the investments are placed in financial
institutions
with good credit quality and marketable investments in funds
concentrated in
fixed-income investments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook is Stable. An upgrade may be considered if
positive changes
occur to the credit profile of the parent.
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include
negative changes in
availability and willingness of Empresas Publicas de Medellin to
provide
support.
