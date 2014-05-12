(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
mBank Hipoteczny
SA's (mBH; A/Negative/F1) public sector covered bonds' rating at
'A' with a
Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on mBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A' and
the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity
risk). The
Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' ratings reflects the
Negative Outlook on
mBH's IDR.
The rating is capped at mBH's IDR due to the absence of any
mandatory liquidity
provision in the Polish covered bonds legislation. Combined with
insufficient
marketability of loans granted to or guaranteed by Polish local
government
institutions, we consider this as full discontinuity risk
resulting in the D-Cap
assessment of 0.
As Fitch received only limited information on the cover assets,
it could not
conduct a full asset analysis. Therefore the agency tested if
the publicly
committed level of overcollateralisation (OC) of 6% provides
stressed recoveries
in excess of 51% supporting a recovery uplift. The publicly
committed OC was
insufficient to achieve recovery prospects commensurate with a
higher rating.
This result is mainly driven by the assumption of Poland
(A-/Stable/F2) to
default in a 'A+' scenario. According to the agency's criteria
in this scenario
stressed defaults and recoveries for loans granted to or
guaranteed by Polish
local government institutions are assumed to be 80% and 25%,
respectively.
As of end-March 2014, PLN0.35bn public sector covered bonds were
secured by a
cover pool of PLN0.45bn assets. Of the cover assets, 28.8%
(previously 32.9%)
are loans granted to Polish local government institutions and
the remaining
72.2% (previously 67.1%) loans are granted to other public
entities guaranteed
by local government institutions. Since all cover assets and
covered bonds are
denominated in Polish zloty and bear a floating interest rate,
there is no
currency risk and only minor interest rate risk due to sometimes
different
reference rates on the assets and bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'A'
rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if mBH's IDR was downgraded by one or
more notches.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
