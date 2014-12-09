(The following statement was released by the rating agency) AUSTIN, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for McGraw-Hill School Education Holdings, LLC (MHSE) at 'B' and the rating on the senior secured term loan at 'BB/RR1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. MHSE is the K-12 educational content and test assessment business of McGraw-Hill Education (MHE). A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. MHSE announced its intention to dividend $100 million its shareholders, including funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management (Apollo), the sponsor, which will require an amendment to the Restricted Payments (RP) covenants in the credit agreement for its $250 million senior secured term loan due 2019. MHSE proposes to create a new RP basket specifically for this dividend, and the amendment will require 51% lender approval. Fitch believes MHSE has sufficient liquidity to execute the dividend and continue to invest in its business within the context of its current rating. Funds affiliated with Apollo acquired McGraw-Hill Companies Inc.'s education business for $2.4 billion in March 2013. Apollo contributed $1 billion in cash to complete the acquisition, approximately 40% of the transaction value. MHSE's proposed dividend, along with its $444 million December 2013 and MHGE Parent, LLC's $389 million July dividend, will increase shareholders' cash return to $933 million. The ratings reflect Fitch's belief that the current capital structure is not permanent and, that over the long term MHSE would carry higher levels of debt on its balance sheet which may be used for further equity returns or acquisitions. However, Fitch does not expect additional leveraging transactions in the near- to mid-term. The term loan benefits from a first-priority lien on all non-asset-backed loan (ABL) collateral assets and has a second lien on the ABL collateral assets. Between the two collateral groups, materially all the assets of MHSE secure the term loans and the $150 million ABL facility in either a first-lien or second-lien position. The term loans will also be guaranteed by the same subsidiaries that guarantee the ABL facility. The guarantors are the domestic wholly-owned subsidiaries of MHSE, which make up a material portion of the company's operations. McGraw-Hill School Education Intermediate Holdings will also provide a guarantee. The term loan amortizes 1% per annum and matures in 2019. There is no mandatory excess cash flow sweep. MHSE has an uncommitted option to increase the term loan by $75 million and may increase the term loans for a higher amount, limited by a Net First Lien Leverage ratio of 2.5x for parity debt and a 4x limit for term loans junior to the secured term loans. KEY RATING DRIVERS MHSE is one of three leading K-12 educational content providers. Fitch believes that Pearson, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) and MHSE hold more than 80% of the U.S. K-12 text book publishing market. Fitch believes MHSE and its peers have endured a period of cyclical weakness. State and municipal revenues and education budgets are improving. In addition, the adoption of Common Core State Standards (CCSS) for English language arts and math has driven demand for new textbook, educational materials and digital learning solutions. Fitch expects MHSE to continue investing in its digital products, including through small bolt-on acquisitions. In addition, the company refocused its salesforce to place it in a position to better sell its digital products. These investments and salesforce initiatives allowed MHSE to benefit in the rebound in the K-12 educational market. While Fitch expects MHSE should be able to at least defend its existing market share, management shifted its strategy to focus on bottom line growth, versus historically focusing primarily on top line growth. In 2014, MHSE decided not to participate in Requests for Proposals (RFP) that would not generate a sufficient return. Fitch believes MHSE's overall market share continues to decline, albeit at a much slower pace than in prior years. Fitch's base case model assumes flat- to slightly positive GAAP revenue growth in 2014 and 2015. Fitch's base case demonstrates that the company can deliver lower revenue growth and still maintain current ratings. Based on Fitch's base case, MHSE is expected to generate $100 million to $125 million in free cash flow (FCF before dividends) in 2014 and 2015. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that FCF will be dedicated towards dividends, acquisitions and organic investments and that most acquisitions will be small tuck-in acquisitions. With the acquisition of Engrade in February 2014, Fitch believes there is no obvious hole in MHSE's portfolio of products that would require a material acquisition. Investments into adjacent K-12 educational markets may provide diversity away from highly cyclical state and local budgets. LIQUIDITY, FCF AND LEVERAGE Based on Fitch's base case, Fitch-calculated funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage is expected to be approximately 2.1x at the end of 2014, and remain flat to slightly up in 2015 and 2016. Adjusting EBITDA for deferred revenue, one-time items and deducting plate expenditures, gross leverage is expected be in the 1.8x range in 2014 and 2015. As of Sept. 30, 2014, liquidity was supported by $202 million in cash and its undrawn $150 million ABL facility due in 2018. Fitch expects 2014 year-end cash balances of approximately $180 million (following the proposed dividend)and that MHSE will have sufficient liquidity to fund seasonal cash flow needs. RECOVERY RATINGS ANALYSIS MHSE's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of the company and, thus, recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a liquidation. Given the strong recovery prospects, the $250 million senior secured term loan was notched up to 'BB/RR1'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating Upgrade: Positive rating actions may be considered if a clear financial policy that is commensurate with a higher rating is communicated, which could include a leverage target and/or strategy as to shareholder policy in terms of return of capital. If MHSE publicly committed to a financial policy that reflected its current capital structure, the IDR could potentially be considered in the 'BB' category context. Growth of FFO and FCF ahead of Fitch's expectations, which would likely demonstrate the company's ability to drive digital revenue growth and/or retake market share from its competitors, could also lead to positive rating momentum. Rating Downgrade: Revenue declines on a cash basis in the low- to mid-single digits could result in rating pressures. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: MHSE --Long-term IDR at 'B'; --Senior secured term loan at 'BB/RR1'; The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Timothy Lee Associate Director +1-512-215-3741 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 111 Congress Ave. Suite 2010 Austin, TX 78701 Secondary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Committee Chairperson Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' (May 28, 2014); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 18, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.