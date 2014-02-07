(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of Medallion
NZ Series Trust 2009-1R, a securitisation of first-ranking New Zealand
residential mortgages originated by ASB Bank Limited (ASB, AA-/Stable/F1+), as
follows:
NZD4bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that available credit enhancement is
sufficient to support the notes' current ratings, and the agency's expectations
of New Zealand's economic conditions. The credit quality and performance of the
loans in the collateral pool has remained in line with expectations.
At end-December 2013, 30+ days arrears were low at 0.37% of the underlying
mortgage balance, and there have been no losses to date. The proportion of the
pool backed by collateral located in the Auckland region reduced to 62.3%, from
66.5% at end-December 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses would be necessary
before any negative rating action would be considered, an event which is
unlikely given the low levels of arrears to date and the stable characteristics
of the portfolio.
Medallion NZ Series 2009-1R remains within its ten year substitution period,
ending in April 2019. No amortisation of the notes has occurred to date. Fitch
is comfortable with the long revolving period because the portfolio
stratifications have not changed significantly since initial issue, ASB's
product mix has not materially changed over this time, and the portfolio is
performing as expected.