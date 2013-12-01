(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Medallion
Trust Series 2008-1R, a securitisation of Australian residential
mortgages
originated by Commonwealth Bank of Australia Limited (CBA,
AA-/Stable/F1+), as
follows:
AUD 66,379.8m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0005617) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable;
and
AUD 1,807.2m Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement is
sufficient to support the notes' current ratings, and the
agency's expectations
of Australia's economic conditions. The credit quality and
performance of the
loans in the collateral pool have also remained in line with
expectations.
As at end-October 2013, 30+ days arrears were low at 1.04%,
compared to Fitch's
2Q13 Dinkum Prime Index of 1.39%. Lenders' mortgage insurance
(LMI) covered 31%
of the underlying pool, provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage
Insurance Pty
Limited (30.7%) and QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer
Financial
Strength Rating AA-/Stable) (0.3%).
The transaction remains within its ten-year substitution period,
which ends in
2018, and no amortisation of the notes has occurred to date.
Fitch is
comfortable with the long revolving period, as the portfolio
stratifications
have not changed significantly since initial issue, CBA's
product mix has not
materially changed over this time, and the portfolio is
performing as expected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis, the likelihood of a
downgrade of the
rated notes is remote, based on each respective note's
performance and
structure.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Brenden Asplin
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0340
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings is
provided by
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Limited. The issuer has informed
Fitch that not
all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the
rated notes is
public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 24 May
2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria", dated 1 August
2013, "APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 1
August 2013,
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds"
dated 13 May
2013, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013; and "Global Criteria
for Lenders'
Mortgage Insurance in RMBS", dated 1 August 2013 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ Australia
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.