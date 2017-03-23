(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mediobanca S.p.A.'s
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Viability
Rating (VR) at
'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative. A full
list of ratings is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
In addition, Fitch has assigned Mediobanca a 'BBB+(dcr)'
Derivative Counterparty
Rating (DCR) as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant
derivative
counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer
ratings and express
Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under
derivative
contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs, DCR and SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Mediobanca's IDRs and VR reflect the group's adequate
capitalisation and
leverage, which are commensurate with the bank's risk profile
and are supported
by sound internal capital generation. The ratings also reflect
relatively strong
asset quality by Italian bank standards, with a 5.2% gross
impaired loan ratio
at end-2016, which compares adequately with international peers,
and the group's
ample liquidity.
Mediobanca's regulatory capital and Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratios are adequate
given risk concentration in the bank's equity and credit
exposures and its
business mix, which includes some volatile activities. At
end-2016, Mediobanca's
phased-in common equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.3% and its FCC ratio
16.1%. Leverage
is low by international standards. The group's impaired loans
ratio and
unreserved impaired loans in relation to FCC are much better
than domestic
averages.
Mediobanca has traditionally benefited from a strong franchise
in specialised
businesses in Italy, which provides it with business and revenue
diversification. However, proceeds from the bank's large equity
stake in Italian
insurer Assicurazioni Generali (A-/Stable) remain an important
contributor to
operating profit. Mediobanca has maintained a strong franchise
in Italian
corporate and investment banking and consumer finance over
several business
cycles, and has diversified geographically in selected western
and south eastern
European countries where it has a direct branch presence. A
recently announced
strategic plan concentrates on developing a wealth management
franchise, which
is still in its infancy, including through the integration of
recent
acquisitions.
During 2016 Mediobanca made several acquisitions to strengthen
its alternative
asset management and wealth management franchises. These
included the
acquisition of Barclays' Italian retail operations, which in
addition to
enlarging Mediobanca's domestic franchise in the mass affluent
segment,
contributed to diversifying its funding further thanks to
acquired customer
deposits. In terms of asset quality, the acquisition only
included performing
exposures.
In Fitch's opinion, the group's risk appetite is conservative
given the risks
inherent to the bank's businesses and underpinned by coherent
underwriting
standards. Fitch expects the group's overall risk appetite and
profile to remain
broadly stable in the medium term, but further growth in the
consumer finance
and wealth management segments would result in a moderate change
in the business
mix if the size of the bank's corporate and investment banking
remains stable.
Corporate and investment banking activities result in high
single-name
concentration but the bank maintains concentration limits on
large credit
exposures. Mediobanca continues to reduce its equity
participations, which at
end-2016 amounted to EUR3.5 billion.
Mediobanca's profitability has remained sound, although it tends
to be sensitive
to economic and interest rate cycles as well as to international
capital markets
in general. The increased focus on expanding the group's wealth
management
activities and business volume outside Italy should compensate
for the reduced
contribution to operating profit from its equity investments, in
particular from
Assicurazioni Generali.
Funding is skewed towards wholesale funding and retail funding
sourced through
third-party distribution channels, but the bank is expanding its
own retail
deposit base significantly. In our view, funding is adequately
diversified, and
the bank benefits from its sound franchise and reputation.
Refinancing risk is
limited and well managed. Liquidity is underpinned by a large
portfolio of
unencumbered eligible assets available for central bank
refinancing, which at
end-2016 was EUR11 billion, equal to 15% of total assets.
Fitch has assigned a DCR to Mediobanca since the bank has
significant
derivatives activity and is a swap counterparty to Fitch-rated
transactions. The
DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR because in Italy
derivative
counterparties have no preferential legal status over other
senior obligations
in a resolution.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by Mediobanca
International (Luxemburg) SA
are equalised with the parent's Long-Term IDR since the debt is
unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by Mediobanca, and Fitch expects the
parent to honour
this guarantee.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Mediobanca's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors cannot rely
on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in
the event that the
bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks
provide a framework
for resolving banks that require senior creditors participating
in losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Mediobanca's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR
to reflect
below-average recovery prospects for the notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Mediobanca's Negative Outlook is in line with the Outlook on
Italy's sovereign
rating. A downgrade of Italy's rating would result in a
downgrade of
Mediobanca's VR, IDRs, DCR and debt ratings. Mediobanca's
ratings would also be
downgraded if there was material further deterioration in the
economic
environment in Italy.
Increased risk appetite, such as by expanding higher-risk
activities, for
example in non-Italian operations, increasing concentration
risk, a less
rigorous approach to pricing consumer finance risks or asset
quality
deterioration could also lead to a downgrade. Significant growth
in foreign
activities without an adequate tightening of risk controls could
also put
pressure on the bank's ratings. Deterioration in group liquidity
and funding
could also result in a downgrade.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. Because of
its limited
retail deposit and lending market shares, a change in the
sovereign's propensity
to provide support to the banking sector in general would not
necessarily mean
that the propensity to provide support to Mediobanca increases
to the same
extent.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debt rating is primarily sensitive to the same
factors that
would affect the bank's VR. The rating is also sensitive to a
change in notching
if Fitch changes its assessment of loss severity or
non-performance risk.
The rating actions are as follows:
Mediobanca S.p.A.
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating; affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'BBB+(dcr)'
Senior unsecured short-term and long-term debt: affirmed at
'F2'/'BBB+'
Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Mediobanca International (Luxemburg) SA
Senior unsecured short-term and long-term debt: affirmed at
'F2'/'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+30 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021002
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
