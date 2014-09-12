(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meiji
Yasuda Life
Insurance Company's (Meiji Yasuda Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating
at 'A+. The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Meiji Yasuda Life's
strong
capitalisation, its well-established brand, improving
profitability, and
satisfactory asset and liability management (ALM).
Meiji Yasuda Life's rating is currently capped by the Japanese
sovereign's
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A+' and the Negative Outlook on
the company's
ratings is in line with the Negative Outlook on the sovereign
rating. This is
because Meiji Yasuda Life has a high level of government debt
holdings (42% of
invested assets as of 31 March 2014). The company does not have
sufficient
overseas business diversification to counterbalance the high
level of Japanese
government bond holdings.
Meiji Yasuda Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR)
remained highest among
the four Japanese major life insurers at 945.5% at the end of
financial year
2014 on 31 March (FYE14), improving slightly from 930.3% at
FYE13. On the other
hand, its capital adequacy remains sensitive to volatility in
stock market due
to its risky assets to adjusted equity (110.6% at FYE14),
despite the reduction
of its exposure on a book value basis.
With the strong sales of the higher-margin medical and
healthcare products
(known as the third sector products in Japan, annualised new
business premiums
rose 13.2% yoy in FYE14), Meiji Yasuda Life's value of new
business margins
improved to 6.37% in FYE14 from 5.76% in FYE13. However, it
remained low
compared to its peers due to a lower share of third-sector
products to overall
new business. Its core profit rose 16.7% in FYE14, supported by
increased
investment gains while core profit margins improved to 12.7% at
FYE14 from 10.8%
at FYE13.
Meiji Yasuda Life's European embedded value is less sensitive to
decline in
interest rates thanks to its effort to narrow duration mismatch
between its
assets and liabilities. However, the large amount of
single-premium whole-life
products sold through bank channels in FYE12 could potentially
cause investment
loss if interest rate rises sharply and the surrender rate rises
more than
expected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
With Meiji Yasuda Life's rating rated at Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR,
an upgrade is unlikely in the near future. Conversely, if the
rating on Japan
were lowered, the rating on the insurer is also likely to be
lowered.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
significant decline
in the capital buffer as a result of a sustained stock market
decline,
volatility in interest rates or a decline in profitability due
to a change in
product mix. Specifically, the rating could also be downgraded
if the SMR
declines below 700% for a sustained period, or core profit
margins deteriorate
to below 10% for a prolonged period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 37
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
