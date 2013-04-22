(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long- and short-term IDRs of Mercantil Commercebank Florida Bancorp (MCFB) and its main subsidiary, Mercantil Commercebank, N.A. at 'BB/B'. The Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows this release. Through its domestic parent, Mercantil Commercebank Holding Corp. (MCH), the bank is beneficially owned by Mercantil Servicios Financerios (MSF), one of the largest financial institutions based in Venezuela. Although the ratings assigned are for MCFB, Fitch also reviews the financials for MCH, which is the domestic holding company for MCFB in the U.S. RATING ACTION RATIONALE MCFB's IDRs reflect its geographic concentration mainly in South Florida, risk profile that includes exposure to economic conditions in Latin America, limited franchise and modest earnings measures. Ratings are supported by the company's improving credit and earnings performance, solid capital levels and good liquidity profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and Senior Debt During 2012, MCH's financial performance improved reporting net income of $26.4 million compared to $10.9 million for 2011. Results are supported by reduced provisioning needs, gain on sales of securities, and growth in loans increasing interest income. Nonetheless, MCH's earnings measures remain modest with return on assests (ROA) at 0.38% for 4Q'12. Fitch also analyzes the company's earning measures on a risk-adjusted basis given its large investment securities book (30% of total assets). Return on Risk Weighted Assets (RORWA) stood at 0.85x for 4Q'12, while PPNR/RWA was solid at 1.16% and in-line with the current ratings. Fitch believes performance at current levels is sustainable. In 2013, Fitch does not expecta significant rise in provisioning expense given overall improving asset quality trends. The company should see some benefits from increased volumes in loan originations with higher yields from the growing commercial and industrial loans (C&I) lending segment. Additionally, the company has increased the purchase of syndicated loans, which should also offset the impact to margin pressures from the investment securities portfolio and also offset the impact of nonaccrual loans. For 2012, credit trends improved year-over-year as net charge-offs (NCOs), nonperforming assets (NPAs), and the inflows of criticized/classified assets all continue to decline, although problem loans remain elevated compared to historical standards. At year-end 2012, NPAs, calculated by Fitch to include accruing troubled debt restructuring, totaled $114.8 million (or 2.58% of gross loans plus other real estate owned ) compared to $257 million (or 6.14%) the previous year. NCOs also declined to 0.57% (or $24 million) for 2012 compared to 1.06% (or $41.7 million) for 2011. For 2012, provisions totaled $24 million compared to $50 million the previous year. Fitch expects future credit costs to be manageable given the continued reduction in overall balances in the riskier segments of CRE and construction portfolios. MCH's capital position is solid and supports the risks inherent in the bank's business mix. MCH's Fitch Core Capital/Risk Weighted Assets ratio stood at 14.68% and Tier 1 Common stood at 10.8%. Given the expectation of sustainable profitability, capital is expected to remain at current levels. MCH's balance sheet is highly liquid; the combination of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities represented about 32.4% of total assets on Dec. 31, 2012 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 85%. The investment portfolio is highly rated, short in duration and, to date, has had minimal negative market valuation issues. Nonetheless, Fitch notes that certain securities holdings could be affected by economic conditions in certain countries in Latin America, although these positions are modest in size. The company has continued to shift its loan mix by reducing real estate lending and growing its C&I portfolio. For 2012, MCH's C&I portfolio grew by 16% compared to the previous year. Although Fitch views the diversification in the loan mix as a positive, the industry in general has also been growing C&I loans and competition is fierce. In general, Fitch is concerned with the potential for credit quality deterioration, since performance for these loans is better than historical averages. Offsetting, MCFB's targeted client base is more niche, which gives the company an opportunity to leverage its expertise in Latin America as well as in oil-related industries. Additionally, the bank also engages in syndicated lending through participations in large lending arrangements to domestic corporate borrowers. Participations are generally entered into with the initial lending group (not purchased in the secondary market) and are for clients in the bank's targeted markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Senior Debt and Viability Rating (VR) Given MCFB's geographic concentration in South Florida, its IDRs are sensitive to market conditions within its footprint. Additionally, MCFB has a large component of international exposures (roughly 40% of its lending activity), which is also affected by economic conditions in Latin America. Ratings are considered to be at the high end of the potential range given that current performance is in-line with similarly rated peers. Should MCFB produce metrics that outperform peers, Fitch may consider review of the current ratings. Factors that could trigger negative rating action would be a declining trend in earnings and/or a reversal of recent improvements to credit performance. Although not anticipated, reputational risk events is also a concern given MCFB's ultimate parent is domiciled in Venezuela. To date, MCFB has actually benefited from its Mercantil brand, despite volatility in Venezuela, as demonstrated by its stable deposit base. In Fitch's analysis for MCFB, which is the U.S. bank subsidiary of MSF, Fitch's criteria report 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' was applied. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors MCFB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, MCFB is not systemically important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. Over the years, capital ratios have been augmented by capital contributions from MSF (about $267 million for 2008-2012). Although MSF has demonstrated its willingness to provide capital support to MCFB and ultimately to MCB, Fitch assumes that additional contributions from MSF are unlikely over the near term and cannot be relied upon. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company MCH has a bank holding company (BHC) structure with the bank as the main subsidiary. The subsidiary is considered core to the parent holding company supporting equalized ratings between the bank subsidiary and the BHC. IDRs and VRs are equalized with those of MCH's operating company and bank reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. On a stand-alone basis at the holding company, MCFB's liquidity is considered ample. The holding company maintained its own source of liquidity with cash and investment securities totaling $41 million at Dec. 31, 2012. Annual MCFB (parent-company only) interest expense totals approximately $7 million, providing about 6x coverage. The only debt outstanding at MCH or MCFB consists of $114 million of trust preferred securities (unrated), issued privately and through pools, as of Dec. 31, 2012. Double leverage is modest at 115%. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiaries and Affiliate Company Ratings for subsidiaries reflect a high probability of support from the parent to its subsidiary. This reflects that performing bank parents have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand, management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults. PROFILE Established in 1979, Mercantil Commercebank, N.A. (MCB), based in Coral Gables, FL, is a privately held, FDIC insured, nationally chartered bank, regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The bank has 11 branches throughout Miami-Dade County, two in Broward County, two in Palm Beach County, one in New York, NY, and two in Houston, TX. The bank is ultimately beneficially owned by Mercantil Servicios Financerios (MSF), the largest financial group based in Venezuela Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook: Mercantil Commercebank Florida BanCorp. --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF.; Mercantil Commercebank, N.A. --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; --Long-term deposits t 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Short-term deposits at 'B'; --Viability at 'bb'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Doriana Gamboa Director +1-212-908-0865 Fitch Ratings, One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Sarim Khan Associate Director +1-312-368-5459 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 