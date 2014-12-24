(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long- and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Mercantil
Commercebank Florida
Bancorp (MCFB) and its main subsidiary, Mercantil Commercebank,
N.A. at 'BB/B'
with a Stable Outlook. A complete list of ratings follows at the
end of this
release. Through its ultimate domestic holding company,
Mercantil Commercebank
Holding Corp. (MCH), the bank is beneficially owned by Mercantil
Servicios
Financieros (MSF), one of the largest financial institutions
based in Venezuela.
Although the ratings assigned are for MCFB, Fitch also reviews
the financials
for MCH, which is the domestic holding company for MCFB in the
U.S.
Fitch's rating action follows the downgrade of MSF and its
affiliated bank,
Mercantil C.A. Banco Universal (Mercantil). For details
regarding the MSF and
Mercantil downgrade, please see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on
Private-Sector
Venezuelan Banks' dated Dec. 19, 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Viability Rating (VR) and Senior Debt
In Fitch's view, MCFB's ratings are not immediately affected by
the downgrade of
MSF and/or Mercantil. Although MCFB is part of the
organizational structure of
MSF and the franchise could be affected by the health of its
parent company/and
or affiliated bank, Fitch believes the recent downgrade of its
ultimate parent
reflected conditions in Venezuela and believe the impact on the
Florida-based
franchise, at this time, is limited.
In Fitch's opinion, contagion risk to MCFB from the parent is
limited at this
time. MCFB's holding company structure isolates and ring-fences
its assets given
the strong local regulator which can restrict transfers of
capital and liquidity
from the subsidiary to the parent. Further, to date, there is no
evidence that
MSF has withdrawn liquidity or capital. Fitch believes that this
supports the
independence of the subsidiary's credit profile from that of its
parent. In
general, subsidiary banks can be vulnerable to a sharp
deterioration in the
parent's credit profile. However, Fitch believes this is a rare
case, where the
subsidiary's Viability Rating (VR), and Long-Term IDR, can be
higher than its
parent's Long-Term IDR. In Fitch's review of MCH, the criteria
report 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', August 2012, was applied.
Fitch notes that there may be risks to MCFB's Venezuelan deposit
base, such as
depositors seeking other U.S.-based banking institutions in
which to deposit
their monies given concerns with MSF and/or Mercantil. However,
to date, MCFB
has actually demonstrated a stable, steady deposit base, despite
volatility in
Venezuela. Furthermore, MCFB has experienced a number of
tumultuous events over
the last 10 years that have pressured MSF in its home market,
yet none have
materially impacted MCFB's financial condition (either through
loan losses
and/or a meaningful decline in its deposit base). Nonetheless,
should a change
in depositor behavior become prevalent or exposure to Venezuela
lead to credit
deterioration, MCFB's ratings may come under review.
The funding structure is largely core deposit driven, and
benefits from a high
volume of international deposits. The majority of international
funding is
sourced from Venezuelan depositors who have turned to U.S. banks
as a safe
haven. These deposits typically have a very low attrition rate,
limited rate
sensitivity and provide a stable source of low-cost funding.
Furthermore, Fitch
also believes MCH's balance sheet has good liquidity with a
combination of cash,
cash equivalents and investment securities representing about
33% of total
assets on Sept. 30, 2014, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 82%.
MCFB's IDRs reflect its geographic concentration, mainly in
South Florida, risk
profile that includes exposure to economic conditions in Latin
America, limited
franchise, and modest earnings metrics. The company's ratings
are supported by
its solid capital levels and good liquidity profile, and Fitch
believes the
improvement in credit and financial performance over the last
two years is
sustainable.
Although profitability has improved, MCH's earnings measures
tend to be modest
when compared to other community banks and are considered a
rating constraint.
Fitch attributes this to the company's asset mix, which is lower
yielding, as
cash and investment securities averaged 29% of total assets over
the past four
quarters. Additionally, MCH's large correspondent banking
business and
short-term trade finance business are lower-yielding than other
types of loans,
which also constrains spread revenue and the margin. Other
factors affecting
recent performance include the extended period of low interest
rates.
Credit trends have significantly improved from the peak of the
crisis, as net
charge-offs (NCOs), nonperforming assets (NPAs), and the inflows
of
criticized/classified assets all continue to decline and return
to normalized
levels. Fitch expects future credit costs to be manageable given
the continued
reduction in overall balances in the riskier segments of CRE and
construction
portfolios. For 3Q'14, NPAs, calculated by Fitch to include
accruing troubled
debt restructuring, was 0.70% compared to 0.97% the same period
a year ago. NCOs
also declined to 0.09% for 3Q'14 compared to 3.9% at the peak of
the crisis
year-end 2009.
MCH's capital position is solid and supports the risks inherent
in the bank's
business mix. MCH's TCE/TA ratio stood at 8.64% and Tier 1
Common stood at
13.65%. Given projected loan growth, capital is expected to
decline slightly but
should remain above peer averages. The decline should also be
manageable given
the expectation of sustainable profitability.
The company has continued to shift its loan mix by reducing real
estate lending
and growing its commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio.
Although Fitch views
the diversification in the loan mix as a positive, the industry
in general has
also been growing C&I loans and competition is fierce. In
general, Fitch is
concerned with the potential for credit quality deterioration,
since performance
for these loans is better than historical averages.
Offsetting this, MCFB's targeted client base is more niche,
which gives the
company an opportunity to leverage its expertise in Latin
America as well as in
oil-related industries. Additionally, the bank also engages in
syndicated
lending through participations in large lending arrangements to
domestic
corporate borrowers. Participations are entered into with the
initial lending
group or purchased in the secondary market. Although performance
to date has
been stable, Fitch will monitor the growth in this segment.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Senior Debt and VR
Given MCFB's geographic concentration in South Florida, its IDRs
are sensitive
to market conditions within its footprint. Additionally, MCFB
has a large
component of international exposures (roughly 40% of its lending
activity),
which is also affected by economic conditions in Latin America.
MCFB's ratings are on the high end of its rating potential.
Although Fitch
recognizes the company's recent improvements in asset quality
and earnings, the
company's ties to its parent company, MSF, and affiliated bank,
Mercantil CA
Banco Universal are considered as a rating constraint.
Factors that could trigger negative rating action would be a
change in depositor
behavior represented by a declining trend in deposits. Although
not anticipated,
reputational risk is also a concern given that MCFB's ultimate
parent is
domiciled in Venezuela.
Other factors that would be viewed negatively are a decline in
earnings and/or a
reversal of recent improvements in credit performance. Fitch
notes that MCH has
experienced above-average C&I loan growth that is as yet
unseasoned.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support
Rating Floors
MCFB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, MCFB is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - Institutional Support
Over the years, capital ratios have been augmented by capital
contributions from
MSF. Although MSF has demonstrated its willingness to provide
capital support to
MCFB and ultimately to MCB, Fitch assumes that additional
contributions from MSF
are unlikely and cannot be relied upon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Holding Company
MCH has a bank holding company (BHC) structure with the bank as
the main
subsidiary. The subsidiary is considered core to the parent
holding company,
supporting equalized ratings between the bank subsidiary and the
BHC. IDRs and
VRs are equalized with those of MCH's operating company and bank
reflecting its
role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S.
to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company
On a stand-alone basis at the holding company, MCFB's liquidity
is considered
ample. The holding company maintained its own source of
liquidity with cash and
investment securities totaling $42 million at Sept. 30, 2014.
Annual MCFB
(parent-company only) interest expense totals approximately $7
million,
providing about 6x coverage. The only debt outstanding at MCH or
MCFB consists
of $114 million of trust preferred securities (unrated), issued
privately and
through pools. Double leverage is modest at 111%.
PROFILE
Established in 1979, Mercantil Commercebank, N.A. (MCB), based
in Coral Gables,
FL, is a privately held, FDIC insured, nationally chartered
bank, regulated by
the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The bank
has 11 branches
throughout Miami-Dade County, three in Broward County, one in
Palm Beach County,
one in New York, NY, and four in Houston, TX. The bank is
ultimately
beneficially owned by Mercantil Servicios Financerios (MSF), the
largest
financial group based in Venezuela.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook:
Mercantil Commercebank Florida BanCorp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--VR at 'bb';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Mercantil Commercebank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Long-term deposits t 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--VR at 'bb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Fitch Downgrades Venezuela's IDRs to 'CCC' (Dec. 18, 2014);
--'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Private-Sector Venezuelan Bank'
(Dec. 19, 2014)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
