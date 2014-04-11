(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mercurius Funding
N.V./S.A. Compartment Mercurius-1's EUR1,877,404,672 class A notes at 'A+sf'
with a Stable Outlook.
The transaction is a static cash flow securitisation of a portfolio of loans
granted to Belgian SMEs and self-employed individuals and originated by Belfius
Bank N.V./S.A. (Belfius; A-/Negative/F1). The EUR2.7bn portfolio is highly
granular and consists of 36,480 loans to 25,804 borrower groups of SMEs and
self-employed individuals. The top obligor group represents 0.49% of the
portfolio and the top 10 obligor groups 3.3%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the notes' available credit enhancement and the stable
performance of the EUR2.7bn underlying portfolio, which is in line with Fitch's
expectations.
Arrears have remained fairly low (three-months-plus arrears stood at 0.5% of the
current portfolio balance as of end-February 2014). Since closing, 377 loans
(representing 2.6% of the initial portfolio balance) were repurchased by
Belfius. A part of these repurchases was due to mortgage mandate conversions;
before the Mobilisation Law in Belgium of August 2012, mortgage mandates could
not be converted for the benefit of a third-party (and typically SPVs).
Credit enhancement, which is provided by subordination and a reserve fund,
totals 33.5% for the class A notes. The reserve fund totalled EUR144m as of
end-February 2014, of which EUR96m provided credit enhancement to the class A
notes. The remaining EUR48m serves as liquidity facility for the class A notes
and does not provide credit enhancement.
The notes' rating is capped at 'A+sf', as the transaction's documentation
includes a rating trigger of 'BBB+'/'F2' with regard to the account bank. Under
Fitch's counterparty criteria, a direct support counterparty such as an account
bank, with a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and a Short-Term
IDR of 'F2' can support notes rated up to 'A+sf'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the performance has been in line with Fitch's expectations, the rating
sensitivities are unchanged from those published in the new issue report on 7
May 2012.