April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mercurius Funding N.V./S.A. Compartment Mercurius-1's EUR1,877,404,672 class A notes at 'A+sf' with a Stable Outlook.

The transaction is a static cash flow securitisation of a portfolio of loans granted to Belgian SMEs and self-employed individuals and originated by Belfius Bank N.V./S.A. (Belfius; A-/Negative/F1). The EUR2.7bn portfolio is highly granular and consists of 36,480 loans to 25,804 borrower groups of SMEs and self-employed individuals. The top obligor group represents 0.49% of the portfolio and the top 10 obligor groups 3.3%.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the notes' available credit enhancement and the stable performance of the EUR2.7bn underlying portfolio, which is in line with Fitch's expectations.

Arrears have remained fairly low (three-months-plus arrears stood at 0.5% of the current portfolio balance as of end-February 2014). Since closing, 377 loans (representing 2.6% of the initial portfolio balance) were repurchased by Belfius. A part of these repurchases was due to mortgage mandate conversions; before the Mobilisation Law in Belgium of August 2012, mortgage mandates could not be converted for the benefit of a third-party (and typically SPVs). Credit enhancement, which is provided by subordination and a reserve fund, totals 33.5% for the class A notes. The reserve fund totalled EUR144m as of end-February 2014, of which EUR96m provided credit enhancement to the class A notes. The remaining EUR48m serves as liquidity facility for the class A notes and does not provide credit enhancement.

The notes' rating is capped at 'A+sf', as the transaction's documentation includes a rating trigger of 'BBB+'/'F2' with regard to the account bank. Under Fitch's counterparty criteria, a direct support counterparty such as an account bank, with a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and a Short-Term IDR of 'F2' can support notes rated up to 'A+sf'.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

As the performance has been in line with Fitch's expectations, the rating sensitivities are unchanged from those published in the new issue report on 7 May 2012.