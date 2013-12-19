(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) on Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) and the
'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on MCY's subsidiaries.
Additionally, Fitch has
affirmed the 'A' IDR on MCY's subsidiary, Mercury Casualty Co.,
and the 'A'
rating on Mercury Casualty's secured senior bank debt. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects MCY's very strong capitalization, low
financial
leverage and significant interest coverage, modest improvement
in underwriting
results in the first nine months of 2013 and solid competitive
position in
California. Partially offsetting these positives are the
concentration risks
arising from the company's product and geographic focuses as
well as the
execution risk associated with its efforts to diversify
geographically.
Fitch believes that MCY's capitalization is very strong. At
Sept. 30, 2013,
MCY's shareholders' equity was $1.84 billion compared to $1.842
billion at
year-end 2012. MCY uses a reasonable amount of statutory net
leverage for a
personal lines writer, averaging approximately 3.3 times (x) net
written premium
and liabilities to surplus.
MCY maintains favorable financial flexibility with positive cash
flow from
operations and ample insurance subsidiary dividend capacity for
a modest amount
of financial leverage and limited near-term liquidity needs.
Mercury modestly
increased its financial leverage in 2013 after borrowing $40
million under a new
$200 million unsecured bank credit facility. This additional
debt raised the
company's debt-to-total capital ratio modestly to 8.9% at Sept.
30, 2013, which
remains well below the level of peer companies.
Operating earnings-based interest coverage continues to be very
strong at over
141x at Sept. 30, 2013, well in excess of that estimated to
support MCY's
ratings.
Fitch views recent underwriting results as sufficient to support
the company's
current rating levels. Favorably, MCY's results have improved at
Sept. 30, 2013,
reporting a 98.6% combined ratio versus 100.4% for the same
period in 2012,
despite the $10 million (0.2 points) planned restructuring
charge related to the
consolidation of its non-California operations, which is
expected to result in
annual savings of $12 million going forward. Fitch expects
full-year 2013
results will show moderate growth and maintain a small
underwriting profit.
Mercury reported favorable development of prior accident years'
loss reserves of
$2 million during the first nine months of 2013, primarily
related to business
from non-California states. The company reported $33 million of
adverse
development in 2012, which was primarily related to re-estimates
of California
bodily injury losses that experienced higher average severities
and more claim
count development than originally estimated as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Nine months 2013 results were impacted by $16 million of pre-tax
catastrophe
losses mostly from tornados in Oklahoma and severe storms in the
Midwest and
Southeast. Results during the first nine months of 2012 were
less impacted with
$9 million of pre-tax losses. The company's accident year
combined ratio
excluding catastrophe losses improved to 97.9 through the first
nine months of
2013, from 98.2 in the prior year, demonstrating modest
improvement in
underlying results.
Fitch recognizes that MCY has concentration risk in California
where it is the
fifth largest writer of personal automobile insurance in the
state (direct
written premium); however, Fitch also believes this provides the
company with a
competitive advantage. Roughly 78% of MCY's premiums are
generated in
California, and 79% of premiums are derived from personal auto
insurance. Fitch
believes that MCY's strong relationship with its independent
agent network in
California is a key factor supporting its solid competitive
position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
sustainable
improvement in underwriting profitability on an absolute basis
and relative to
peers, with an average combined ratio under 95%, a significant
increase in
risk-adjusted capital, and material profitable growth outside of
California.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
a sustained
deterioration in underwriting profitability with an average
combined ratio over
103% and a significant increase in statutory net leverage to
over 4.0x.
Fitch maintains narrower than traditional notching between MCY's
IFS and holding
company senior debt ratings due to the company's consistently
low debt-to-total
capital ratios and very strong interest coverage. A material
increase in MCY's
consolidated debt-to-capital ratio or material decline in the
company's interest
coverage ratio could lead to Fitch expanding the notching,
resulting in a one
notch downgrade to the senior debt ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Mercury General Corp.
--IDR at 'A'.
Mercury Casualty Co.
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior secured bank debt ($120 million due 2015) at 'A'.
Mercury Casualty Co.
Mercury Insurance Co.
Mercury Insurance Co. of Georgia
Mercury Insurance Co. of Illinois
Mercury Insurance Co. of Florida
Mercury Indemnity Co. of Georgia
Mercury Indemnity Co. of America
Mercury National Insurance Co.
California Automobile Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street, Chicago, Illinois
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA, FLMI
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
