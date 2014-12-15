(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all existing ratings assigned to MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) and its subsidiaries, including the 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings assigned to certain domestic life insurance companies and the 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned to MetLife. The Rating Outlook for MetLife and its subsidiaries is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of MetLife's ratings reflects Fitch's view that the company's strong balance sheet fundamentals, excellent financial flexibility, and very strong market positions in several major insurance products lines and markets in the U.S. and select international markets, are consistent with rating expectations. Fitch believes that the company's large scale, very strong brand name, and large and diverse distribution capabilities provide significant competitive advantages. Fitch's primary rating concerns include MetLife's above-average, albeit moderating, exposure to the variable annuity business; above average investment risk; and continued macroeconomic challenges associated with the ongoing low interest rate environment. MetLife's strong balance sheet fundamentals reflect the company's strong risk-adjusted capitalization and favorable liquidity profile. Fitch notes that the statutory capitalization of MetLife's U.S. and Japanese insurance operations are considered strong and in line with rating expectations. The company's domestic life insurance subsidiaries (excluding American Life Insurance Company and Delaware American Life Insurance Company) reported combined statutory total adjusted capital of approximately $24 billion and risk-based capital of 430% at year-end 2013. Although the company does not provide intra-year RBC estimates, Fitch notes that the company's domestic life insurance subsidiaries reported combined statutory net operating gain of approximately $2.7 billion in the first three quarters of 2014 and an estimated growth in total adjusted capital of $1.3 billion, or 5.6%. MetLife's Japanese insurance subsidiary represents the company's largest insurance business outside the U.S. The Japanese subsidiary reported a statutory solvency margin ratio significantly above 800% at year-end 2013, which is above both rating expectations and levels achieved by most Japanese peers. The company's financial leverage was approximately 25% at Sept. 30, 2014, which is at the high end of Fitch's rating expectations. Financial leverage has declined from a recent high of approximately 30% in the third quarter of 2010, shortly before its acquisition of ALICO. MetLife's GAAP interest coverage has improved significantly over the past five years due primarily to solid growth in operating earnings. Interest expense has also been slowly declining since 2011. Fitch expects MetLife's GAAP fixed charge coverage ratio to be between 7x and 8x for full year 2014 on a normalized basis on fairly stable earnings performance. Despite the ongoing low interest rate environment, MetLife has experienced significant improvement in operating earnings, bolstered in part by growing asset-based fees driven by attractive capital market performance, relatively stable interest margins, which have benefited from active management of crediting rates and interest rate hedges, as well as international acquisition activity, particularly its acquisition of ALICO in the fourth quarter 2010. Fitch expects GAAP ROE to remain in the area of 12% in 2014 as continued growth in fee income and solid earnings from International operations are at least partially offset by pressure from low interest rates. MetLife's equity market exposure is primarily attributable to its investment in alternative investments and the large, albeit declining size of its variable annuity business. Fitch notes that the company's variable annuity hedging program is robust and performed well during the financial crisis. However, the hedging of variable annuity risk requires the company to make policyholder behavior assumptions that may prove inaccurate. Deviations from pricing and hedging assumptions could have a material negative impact on MetLife's capital and earnings in a severe, albeit unexpected, scenario. On Sept. 4, 2014, the Financial Stability Oversight Board (FSOC) announced that it had voted to preliminarily designate MetLife a non-bank systematically important financial institution (SIFI), which could result in more stringent oversight by the Federal Reserve. MetLife subsequently requested a hearing to contest the decision before it becomes final. Although the specifics of the enhanced supervision to which non-bank SIFIs will be subject have not been finalized, it is likely that it will include higher capital requirements. Should MetLife's efforts to avoid SIFI designation ultimately prove unsuccessful, Fitch expects such a designation to be credit neutral. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating drivers that could lead to an upgrade of MetLife's ratings include NAIC risk-based capital ratio above 450%, financial leverage below 25%, and GAAP fixed charge coverage ratio above 9x. Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade of MetLife's ratings include NAIC risk-based capital ratio below 350%, financial leverage above 30%, and GAAP fixed charge coverage ratio below 5x. 