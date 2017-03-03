(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/BARCELONA, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Metropolitan City of Milan's (MCM) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlooks are Negative. MCM's outstanding senior unsecured debt ratings have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The affirmation reflects MCM's wealthy economy, and our expectation that the city will extend its resilient through-the-cycle operating performance with spending control and debt stock reduction. The ratings also take into consideration the continued pressure on operating revenue stemming from national fiscal adjustment. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fiscal Performance MCM's prospects for tax revenue growth are stagnant as the expected decline from the insurance premium surcharge will largely offset vehicle registration tax revenue supported by a strengthened automobile market. Fitch expects the operating performance in 2016-2018 to be around 10%, on the assumption of a favourable calibration by the central government of net transfers and on the back of cost efficiencies from headcount reduction facilitated by the reallocation of certain responsibilities to the Region of Lombardy. Institutional Framework Metropolitan cities were established in 2014 under a law that reshaped their competencies and scope in a coordinated effort with regions. The resulting expense framework provided some downsizing benefits in terms of staff. However, this was more than offset by growing transfers to the central government to consolidate the national budget. Subsequent relief granted to provinces and metropolitan cities indicates that the funding scheme may still be evolving, including the final allocation of total transfers to the central government, of EUR3 billion annually from 2017. Management MCM actively monitors budget performance across the city's budget cycle and have cut expenditure in the face of revenue declines. In particular, the city has cut back staffing to align ongoing revenue with expenditure to achieve structural balance. Capex, typically for extraordinary maintenance of roads and school facilities, has been downsized over time and should average EUR50 million to EUR60 million in the medium term. It will likely continue to be largely self-funded through surplus, given MCM's limited appetite for new debt, and also through the rationalisation of the city's real estate portfolio. Debt and Liquidity Debt continues to be on an amortising trend, with a total stock at EUR606 million at end-2016, down from EUR629 million in the prior year. If the trend is maintained, MCM's debt should be well below EUR600 million by 2018. The cost of debt service will benefit from lower interest rates renegotiated under the loans with CDP, the government-owned lending arm, with an annual saving of about EUR6 million. MCM does not expect to raise further debt in 2017 provided that its mid-term capex policy continues to be funded with its own resources. In addition to the possible use of the treasury lines and the sale of the EUR30 million redeemable insurance, Fitch expects the MCM to maintain a healthy cash buffer against unexpected liquidity shortfalls. Economy MCM is an affluent residential and industrial area with a fully developed tax base, which proved stable and resilient during the last recession. Its better-than-national average GDP fundamentals should allow the local economy to maintain its wealthy indicators (GDP per capita around 50% above the EU29 average). We forecast the city's unemployment and employment rates in 2016 to have further improved from 8% (12% at national level) and 67.5% (55.5% at national level), respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade would be contingent on a similar action on the sovereign ratings, and provided that MCM continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations. A sustained decline in the operating margin to the extent it is insufficient to largely cover annual debt-servicing requirements, or unexpected growth of debt towards 200% of revenue could prompt a downgrade. A sovereign downgrade could also result in a similar action on MCM. Contact: Primary Analyst Gian Luca Poggi Director +39 02 87 90 87 293 Fitch Italia SpA Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Federica Bardelli Associate Director +39 02 879087 293 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 84 10 