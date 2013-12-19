PARIS, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Metropolitan Community of
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines's (CASQY) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+', and Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F1'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CASQY's ratings take into account its high debt levels,
estimated at 207% of
current revenue at end-2013, which are largely legacy debt
incurred under its
former 'new town' status. They also reflect strong operating
performance, an
outstanding socio-economic profile and skilled financial
management. The Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's view that future performance will be
consistent with
the current ratings.
Fitch expects debt to stabilise over the medium term to 211% of
current revenue
in 2016, after a temporary increase in 2014 due to the delivery
of a velodrome
built under a public-private partnership (PPP). We believe debt
reduction is
likely to remain one of CASQY's key policies in the long term.
We forecast a
weaker debt payback ratio, rising to 12 years in 2016 from an
expected 8.6 years
in 2013 due to a lower current balance. Debt servicing is fully
covered by the
operating balance due to the long maturity of debt.
CASQY's operating margin is comfortable and is expected by Fitch
to have
stabilised in 2013 at 29.5% of operating revenue. We forecast a
decline in the
operating margin to 25% in 2016, mainly due to flat revenue
growth. Forthcoming
cuts in state transfers should be offset by higher tax proceeds,
spurred by the
local economy and property market. We expect expenditure growth
will be driven by staff costs, PPP rent and contribution to the
intermunicipal
equalisation fund.
In line with CASQY's debt reduction strategy, we forecast a
decline in capital
expenditure, which should average EUR38m each year until 2016,
from EUR63m per
year since 2008. This should help limit the fall in capital
expenditure
self-financing rate, which is expected by Fitch to decrease to
38% in 2016 from
60% in 2013. CASQY's ability to control its capital outlays
should be enhanced
by the recent move to multi-annual management of capital
spending.
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines is one of the main business centres in
the region
Ile-de-France (AA+/Stable/F1+). Its economy is well diversified
and benefits
from a young, highly skilled workforce. CASQY's high level of
public
infrastructure and transport links to Paris and the Paris-Saclay
academic
cluster are key features of its competitiveness.
Operational integration with member municipalities is adequate
and financial
management methods are prudent. CASQY's sound governance is
characterised by
clear policy guidelines, among which are debt reduction and
balanced economic
growth.
Guaranteed debt was high at 246% of current revenue at end-2012,
but is mostly
dedicated to well-regulated social housing institutions. Local
housing demand is
strong, which limits the risks taken on by CASQY with regard to
urban
development operations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A large deterioration in operating performance and the capital
expenditure
self-financing rate, leading to weaker-than-projected debt
ratios, notably a
debt payback ratio consistently above 12 years, could lead to a
downgrade.
A high capital expenditure self-financing rate and strong debt
reduction
resulting in a debt payback ratio below nine years on a
sustained basis and debt
stock below 170% of current revenue, could lead to an upgrade.
