(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Metropolitan
Community of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines' (CASQY) Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+', and its
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. The long term
rating of outstanding
senior bond issues has been affirmed at 'A+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of CASQY take into account its high debt, at 209% of
current revenue
in 2013, which is largely inherited from its former new town
status. They also
reflect strong operating performance, an outstanding
socio-economic profile and
skilled management. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view
that future
performance should remain consistent with the ratings despite
expected negative
pressure on CASQY's budget.
Fitch forecasts a decline in the operating margin to about 22%
by 2017, as sharp
cuts in state transfers could lead to a 1.6% annual fall in
revenue. The
operating margin in 2013 was strong at 29.8% of operating
revenue, due to sound
tax base growth and control over spending. Our base case
scenario forecasts
moderate expenditure growth (1.3% each year), based on control
of staff costs
and general expenditure and a low contribution to equalisation
funds.
Fitch forecasts direct debt to stabilise until 2017, but an
expected decline in
the current balance should lead to a weakening of the debt
payback ratio to
about 14 years in 2017 from 8.1 years in 2013. Operating balance
is large enough
to cover debt service but could prove insufficient by 2017. We
expect
sustainable debt reduction to remain the core objective of
CASQY's financial
strategy. This may require CASQY to use its budgetary
flexibility.
We forecast a decline in capital expenditure to an average
EUR39m per year over
the 2014-2017 period, from EUR47.7m in 2013. This assumption is
based on CASQY's
policy of gradually deleveraging. CASQY's multi-annual
management of capital
spending should help ensure restraint on future capital outlays.
Fitch expects CASQY to integrate certain neighbouring cities to
reach 200,000
inhabitants by 2016, as required by law. The budgetary impact of
this
development remains to be assessed; however, Fitch believes this
could be
positive if it allows CASQY to reach a critical size and
increase its budgetary
resilience.
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines is one of the main business centres in
the region
Ile-de-France (AA+/Stable/F1+). Its economy is well diversified
and benefits
from a young, highly skilled workforce. CASQY's high level of
public
infrastructure and transport links to Paris and Paris-Saclay
academic cluster
are key features of its competitiveness.
Operational integration with member municipalities is growing
and financial
management methods are prudent. CASQY's governance is based on
clear policy
guidelines, among which are debt reduction and balanced economic
growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A large deterioration in operating performance and in capital
expenditure
self-financing rate, leading to a debt payback ratio
consistently above 12
years, could result in a downgrade.
High self-financing of capital expenditure leading to a debt
payback ratio
sustainably below nine years and debt stock below 170% of
current revenue, could
lead to an upgrade.
