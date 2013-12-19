FRANKFURT/BARCELONA/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed
Metropolitan Municipality of Bursa's (Bursa) Long-term foreign
and local Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' and its National Long term rating
at 'AA- (tur)'.
The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Bursa's strong operating performance that is
balanced by its
high debt levels, slowing GDP growth and a significant unhedged
foreign currency
exposure.
At end-2012 Bursa's foreign currency debt accounted for 67.8% of
its outstanding
debt or TRY622.3m. Although the foreign currency-denominated
debt has a
guarantee from the National Treasury and the lenders are
multinationals, it
exposes Bursa to significant unhedged foreign exchange risk. In
2008 and 2011
the municipality suffered adverse effects from a depreciation of
the Turkish
lira.
Fitch expects Bursa to continue posting strong operating margins
of 45% in
2013-2015, albeit down from 48% in 2012, due to its fairly
diversified and
dynamic local economy. In 2012 Bursa achieved a 95% realisation
of its budgeted
revenues. Operating expenditure control and tax revenue growth
of 18% yoy led to
an improvement of debt coverage metrics. Direct debt growth
slowed to 12% in
2012 from 17.2% in 2011 as a result of deficit reduction, strong
tax revenue
performance and an appreciation of the Turkish lira. Direct debt
to current
revenue decreased to 132.3% in 2012 (146.1% in 2011). Fitch
expects direct debt
to stay within 135%-141% of current revenue in 2013-2015.
Fitch expects the current balance-to-capital expenditure ratio
to improve on
average to 70% in 2013-2015 from 65.2% in 2012. The
administration has started
in 2010 a significant investment programme, which will continue
until 2014. The
programme is primarily driven by the expansion of the public
transport system.
Capex as a share of total expenditure averaged 47.1% in
2010-2012. Fitch
projects this ratio to stabilise at 40.4% until 2015.
Bursa's indirect risk totalled TRY194m at end-2012, stemming
from the
municipality's five public sector entities. Of this 83% relates
to the provider
of water services. Debt at the five public sector entities is
self-supporting.
Similar to other metropolitan municipalities Bursa supports its
public sector
entities with regular capital injections.
In 2012 the city was the fourth-largest contributor of national
GDP with a share
of 4% and accounted for 3% of the population. Key industries are
automotive,
textile and food processing. The city is investing in road and
transport
infrastructure to enhance access to its main historical and
cultural
attractions. The tax base will benefit from a further
diversification of the
local economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A sharp increase in external direct debt, which would lead to a
deterioration of
the debt servicing capacity, would lead to a downgrade.
Sustainable reduction of overall risk, a debt payback below 5
years (2012: 3.5
years) and continuation of strong budgetary performance with not
higher than
budgeted operating expenditures would be positive for the
ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
-Operating margin to remain on average at 45% in 2013-2015
-Current balance sufficient to cover at least 60% of capital
expenditure
-Debt to remain at between 135% and 141 % of current revenue
until 2015
