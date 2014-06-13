(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/BARCELONA/LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Metropolitan Municipality of Izmir's (Izmir) Long-term foreign
and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The National
Long-term Rating
has been affirmed at 'AA+(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of Izmir reflect its strong operating margins,
wealthy economy and
expected reduction in liabilities. The ratings also reflect
Izmir's increasing
and high capex needs and its unhedged foreign
currency-denominated debt.
Fitch expects Izmir to continue to post strong operating margins
of 55%-60% in
2014-2016, driven by its buoyant and well-diversified local
economy. The new
responsibilities attached to the enlargement of the Metropolitan
Municipalities
area to the province border are unlikely to generate significant
additional tax
revenues, due to a smaller population in the expanded area, but
are nevertheless
likely to result in an increase in capital expenditure.
Izmir faces some foreign currency risk as 47% of its debt is
unhedged. Debt grew
18.4% in 2013 to TRY831.3m. The increase in debt was mainly
driven by a sharp
depreciation of the Turkish lira in 2013 (see 'Turkish
Subnationals: FX
Volatility Manageable at Current Levels' on
www.fitchratings.com) and new
euro-denominated borrowing from the French Development Agency
for the purchase
of ferry boats for intercity transportation. However, Fitch
expects direct risk
to decrease to about 30% of current revenue by 2016 (assuming
that there is no
further sharp depreciation of the lira) from around 40% in 2013.
The agency
forecasts direct risk-to-current balance would remain below one
year in
2014-2016 as Izmir begins to amortise its direct debt.
Contingent liabilities of Izmir are growing moderately due to
increasing public
services provided by public sector entities (PSEs). Eshot (the
bus transport
entity) and Izsu (water distribution and sewerage) are two PSEs
of Izmir, which
together with eight municipal companies, are majority-owned by
the city. They
have mostly demonstrated unbalanced budgets, requiring
considerable capital
injections and transfers from the municipality. The city also
provides guarantee
for its train transport entity, which amounted to TRY153m in
2013. Izmir's
direct risk increases to 63% of current revenue when the debt of
its PSEs and
guarantees are included.
In 2014 the jurisdictional area of Izmir was enlarged to include
its province,
which resulted in an increase of 96% of its land area to
12.007sq km but only by
13.2% of its population to 4.1 million. As the city aims to
improve the
infrastructure and services in the new enlarged metropolitan
area Fitch expects
capital expenditure to increase but this is unlikely to be
matched by a
corresponding rise in tax revenues as expansion of the tax base
is more limited.
Izmir has Turkey's third-largest population (4.06 million in
2013) with wealth
indicators above the national average. The city is located on
the Aegean Sea
Coast and is an important transport and industrial hub. Its
dynamic socio
economic profile and high standard of living exposes it to
migrant flows,
resulting in the unemployment rate (2012: 14.8%) being
persistently above the
national average (9.2%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Turkey's (BBB-/F3) foreign currency IDRs would
prompt a downgrade
in Izmir's foreign currency IDR. Further, a sharp increase in
its direct debt by
more than 35% and/or increase in its foreign
currency-denominated debt in the
light of increasing capex needs, leading to a deterioration of
debt servicing
metrics, could also lead to a downgrade.
Easing of the contingent liabilities and continuation of
financial strength,
coupled with lower-than-budgeted operating expenditure and an
upgrade of the
sovereign, would be positive for the ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nilay Akyildiz
Director
+49 76 80 76 134
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.