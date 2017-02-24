(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the
Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul's Long-Term Foreign
Currency (LT FC)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'B'.
Further, Fitch has affirmed Istanbul's Long Term Local Currency
(LT LC) IDR at
'BBB-' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tur)'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
The affirmation of the LT FC IDR at 'BB+' reflects Istanbul's
solid operating
performance in line with our unchanged base case scenario, which
we expect to
continue, due to Istanbul's well diversified and well
above-average local
economy. This is despite accelerated direct debt due to large
capex realisations
ahead of 2019 local elections and significant FX risk,
The affirmation of the LT LC IDR at 'BBB-' reflects that
although the
accumulation of direct debt would increase debt-to-current
revenue to 85% in
2019 from 61% in 2016, and place the city in the lower level of
the 'BBB'
category, an expected healthy operating balance should support
its
debt-to-current balance at two years on average. Further, we
expect Istanbul's
committed unused bank lines and strong access to financial
markets to mitigate
immediate liquidity and refinancing risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance (Strength/ Stable): Fitch projects Istanbul
to post strong,
albeit declining, operating margins in the high 40% in
2017-2019. We expect
operating margins to fall on the back of higher operating
expenditure ahead of
the local elections in 2019. In 2016 the operating margin was
47%, slightly
higher than an expected 44%, due to the city's well- diversified
economy.
According to pre-closing 2016 figures the push for large capex
realisation at
99.4% against our expectation (82%) worsened the budget deficit
before debt
variation to 28.6% of total revenue, while capital revenue
coverage fell below
10% of capex against an expected 19.2%.
For 2017-2019 we therefore expect a continuation of high capex
realisations at
almost 100% to result in large budget deficits before financing
at an average of
22% of total revenue. This is because we estimate the current
balance would
cover on average only 53% of capex, while capital revenue
coverage would be
limited at 11% due to a subdued recovery of the local economy
Debt (Neutral/ Negative): The push for high capex realisations
accelerated debt
funding and debt-to-current balance to two years from a strong
one year. At the
same time, we expect direct debt-to-current revenue to increase
to 85%, which if
exceeded as a result of capex, would trigger a negative rating
action on the LT
LC IDR. As a result we have changed the trend for debt and
liquidity to negative
from stable, on the assumption that debt ratios will be
stressed, although the
city's operating balance should still be sufficient to cover
debt servicing by
20x ( 3-year median: 22x)
Fitch expects Istanbul to continue to increase inter-company
borrowing at zero
cost from its water management affiliate ISKI to TRY5.3bn at
end-2019, from
TRY3.6bn at end-2016, for which no payment has been made to
date. We expect this
debt will be netted against the transfer of assets that belong
to Istanbul and
we classify this debt as direct risk. ISKI is one of the most
profitable
companies of Istanbul and its debt is negligible with
debt-to-current revenue
below 1%. Contingent liabilities of the city are low, as most of
its companies
are self-funding. Their debt accounted for 2.4% of the city's
operating revenue
in 2016.
Istanbul faces significant foreign exchange risk in times of
elevated financial
volatility as 98% of its debt at end-2016 was foreign
currency-denominated and
unhedged, up from 97% in 2015. Euro-denominated loans constitute
91% of
foreign-currency debt, with the remainder comprising US
dollar-denominated
loans.
The weighted maturity of Istanbul's foreign currency debt was
nine years at
end-2016, well above the city's expected debt payback (direct
debt/current
balance) of two years. This, together with the city's several
credit lines with
state-owned and commercial banks, mitigates short-term
refinancing risk.
Economy (Strength / Stable): We changed the status on economy
to Strength from
Neutral as Istanbul is Turkey's main economic hub, contributing
on average 25.5%
of the country's gross value added in 2006-2012 (latest
available statistics),
with wealth levels far above the national average. This enables
a continuation
of fiscal strength and strong access to financial markets and
therefore to
liquidity. Rapid urbanisation and continued immigration flows
challenge the
province with a continued need for infrastructure investments.
In 2016, the
population grew 1.7% yoy to 14.8 million.
Fitch expects the national economy to grow on average 2.6% in
2017 -2018, up
from a low of 1.8% in 2016, in turn supporting Istanbul's
economy and fiscal
capacity. Consequently, we have increased our forecast for
Istanbul of nominal
growth of tax revenues to 13% yoy, from 10%, for 2017-2019
(3-year median at
13.4%) since our last rating action.
Management (Neutral/ Negative): Istanbul has a track record of
disciplined
expenditure policy, and an expenditure realisation rate at about
100% of
budgeted total expenditure in the last year. However, we have
put a negative
trend on the administration due to a lack of an explicit
strategy on the
repayment of ISKI debt, and bus operator IETT's debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of Istanbul is at the sovereign rating level. A
reduction of city's
debt-to-current revenue below 60% on a sustained basis, coupled
with continued
financial strength and consistent management policies, would be
positive for
Istanbul's ratings
A negative rating action on Turkey would be mirrored on
Istanbul's ratings. A
sharp increase in Istanbul's direct debt-to-current revenue
above 100%, driven
by a high materialisation rate of capex and local currency
devaluation could
also lead to a downgrade of LT LC IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nilay Akyildiz
Director
+49 69 768076 134
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019526
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001