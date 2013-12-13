(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungarian Export Import Bank's (Hexim) and MFB Hungarian
Development Bank Plc's (MFB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with
Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmations reflect what Fitch views as a moderate probability of
state support for both banks if required. The agency believes that the
government's propensity to support Hexim and MFB is strong. However, its ability
to provide support is moderate, as reflected in the sovereign ratings
(BB+/Stable). Hexim and MFB are 100% state-owned banks, shareholder rights are
exercised by the Ministry for National Economy and the Minister of National
Development, respectively.
Fitch's view of support for both banks reflects their strategic policy role to
support Hungarian exports (Hexim) and domestic economic growth (MFB), full state
ownership and state guarantees for both banks. Fitch also takes into
consideration dedicated legal acts (separate for each bank) that governs their
tasks, scope of activities and relationship with the state. The state injected
fresh capital into MFB in 2011 and plans to raise capital at Hexim in 2014. Both
banks received short-term bridge financing from the state in 2011 (MFB) and 2012
(Hexim).
The Eximbank Act sets out that the state will take ultimate responsibility for
Hexim's on- and off-balance-sheet liabilities up to HUF1,200bn (about EUR4bn)
and HUF350bn, respectively. MFB's repayment risk (on issued bonds and loans) is
covered by a special statutory suretyship up to HUF1,800bn (about EUR6bn). Both
banks are not allowed to raise debt above these limits and are required to seek
approval from the relevant Ministry for all major borrowings
Limits for both banks are defined each year in the central government budget act
and will most likely remain unchanged for 2014. The combined limits of HUF3.35bn
represent a potentially material, but manageable, contingent liability for the
state, equal to about 11.5% of forecast 2013 GDP. Fitch does not expect both
banks to fully utilise their guarantees limits over the medium-term.
Both banks plan to source their medium- and long-term funding primarily from
international markets. In October 2013, Hexim placed a EUR400m (about HUF120bn)
five- and a half-year bond, of which 95% was guaranteed by the Multilateral
Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA, a member of the World Bank Group). MFB raised
USD750m (HUF164bn) through a senior unsecured bond, maturing in 2020.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
MFB's and Hexim's ratings are equalised with those of the sovereign and
consequently are sensitive to changes in the Hungarian sovereign ratings. Fitch
believes that the state's strong propensity to support both banks is unlikely to
change in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Hexim
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
MFB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'