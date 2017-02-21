(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/WARSAW, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
MFB Hungarian
Development Bank Plc's (MFB) and Hungarian Export Import Bank's
(Hexim)
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', each with a
Stable Outlook. A
full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Both banks' IDRs, Support Rating Floors and senior unsecured
debt ratings are
equalised with those of the Hungarian sovereign (BBB-/Stable).
The ratings
affirmations reflect Fitch's view of the authorities' high
propensity to provide
extraordinary support to both banks, if required.
The banks' strategic policy roles to fund domestic economic
growth (MFB) and
promote Hungarian exports (Hexim) remain of high importance in
assessing the
likelihood of government support. The direct irrevocable
statutory guarantees
relating to both banks' funding activities and other forms of
financial support
available to both banks from the state are also key to the
ratings. Fitch's view
of support also takes into account the full state ownership of
both banks as
well as dedicated legal acts (separate for each bank) that
define their
mandates, operating rules and relationship with the state.
The Stable Outlook mirrors that on the Hungarian sovereign
rating.
Both banks rely on wholesale funding, raised in the domestic and
international
capital and money markets in the form of bonds, loans and
interbank deposits.
The limits of the funding guarantees for both banks are set
annually by the Act
on the Central Budget of Hungary. Neither bank is allowed to
raise debt above
these limits, while MFB is also required to obtain
acknowledgment from the
relevant minister for any foreign-currency borrowings with
tenors of over one
year.
In 2017 the funding guarantee limits are unchanged from 2016 at
HUF1,900 billion
(around EUR6 billion) for MFB and HUF1,200 billion (around EUR4
billion) for
Hexim, both covering also replacement costs of foreign exchange
and interest
rate swap transactions. At end-2016, the utilisation rates were
48% for MFB and
about 75% for Hexim (including EUR0.65 billion unused within
Hexim's EUR2
billion MTN programme). These figures may increase from the
current levels given
both banks' growth targets but the limits are unlikely to be
fully utilised in
2017-2018.
Apart from the funding guarantees, other forms of state support
include
back-to-back statutory guarantees on select credit exposures
(total limit of
HUF800 billion (MFB) and HUF350 billion (Hexim)) as per the
budget act for 2017,
which were only moderately utilised at end-2016. Further support
is available in
interest rate subsidies (MFB), an interest compensation
mechanism (Hexim),
FX-risk hedging (MFB), ordinary capital injections and liquidity
support. The
combined approved limit of the funding and back-to-back
guarantees is HUF4,250
billion, equal to about 11% of forecast Hungary's 2017 GDP; this
represents a
potentially significant contingent liability for the state,
although any payouts
should be considerably less given the generally reasonable
performance of the
banks' assets.
Hexim has continued to receive equity injections from the state
to support its
capital adequacy amid credit growth (2016: about HUF45 billion,
equal to about
5.6% of the bank's end-2015 risk-weighted assets). At end-2015,
the bank
reported a total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 11.2%. MFB
maintained a solid
capital buffer during 2016 (end-2015 total CAR of 25.3%), which
is available to
support planned further expansion.
Asset quality trends were stable in 2016 and existing
non-performing exposures
were reasonably provisioned/collateralised at both banks at
end-3Q16, thus
limiting near-term performance pressures. Both banks have
comfortable liquidity
cushions, manageable refinancing schedules and established
access to capital and
money markets. Liquidity support from the state could also be
made available, if
needed.
As specialised credit institutions, both banks are exempt from
the Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive, suggesting no impediments to the state
support flowing
through to the banks' creditors, and from the Capital
Requirements Directive
(CRD IV). Both banks are supervised by the National Bank of
Hungary and are
subject to compliance, although with certain exemptions, with
the prudential
requirements for solvency, risk management, liquidity and
disclosure rules.
Fitch does not assign Viability Ratings to these banks as their
business models
are entirely dependent on the support from the state.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Both banks' ratings are sensitive to changes in the Hungarian
sovereign ratings
and are likely to move in tandem with the latter. The banks'
ratings are also
sensitive to the state's willingness to support them, which
Fitch believes is
unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
MFB
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Hexim
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26, Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 69 70
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019300
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001