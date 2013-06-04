(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. and its operating partnership, Mid-America Apartments, L.P. (collectively MAA, or the company), taking into consideration the planned merger with Colonial Properties Trust (CLP): Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. Mid-America Apartments, L.P. --IDR at 'BBB'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Upon consummation of the merger, Colonial Realty Limited Partnership, the operating partnership of CLP, will become a 100% wholly owned and guaranteed subsidiary of Mid-America Apartments, L.P. Fitch anticipates that it will assign a 'BBB' IDR and 'BBB' ratings to Colonial Realty Limited Partnership's senior unsecured term loans and senior unsecured notes at that time. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation is driven by Fitch's expectation that subsequent to the merger with Colonial Properties Trust leverage and coverage metrics will remain consistent with the 'BBB' rating level. The transaction will accelerate MAA's shift toward a more unsecured borrowing strategy due to CLP's higher level of unsecured debt. Separately, Fitch expects that MAA will complete an inaugural public bond offering in 2H 2013 and a follow-up offering in 2014. The ratings are also supported by healthy apartment fundamentals that are expected to remain strong, albeit moderate, over the near term. The ratings are further supported by the company's geographically diversified portfolio of multifamily properties that outperformed its peers during both the recent economic downturn and over the past 10 years generally (on a standalone basis before giving effect to the CLP portfolio). Offsetting these credit strengths are a focus on markets that are prone to oversupply and potentially limited lender interest during periods of market stress. Further, the merger with CLP entails integration risks, as it is the largest property transaction ever executed by MAA and will approximately double MAA's size. The transaction will weaken MAA's credit metrics, as CLP has higher standalone leverage and weaker coverage. However the combined entity will benefit from cost synergies and the larger size should enhance capital markets access. Integration risk may be mitigated given that the two companies operate in similar markets, have similar asset quality and both use the same revenue management system. PRO FORMA COVERAGE AND LEVERAGE APPROPRIATE FOR RATING Fitch projects that pro forma fixed-charge coverage will stabilize in the 3.0x range through 2015, which is strong for the rating (pro forma coverage was 2.7x for the trailing-12 months (TTM) ended March 31, 2013). Fixed-charge coverage for the TTM ended March 31, 2013 was 3.7x for MAA on a standalone basis. Fixed-charge coverage was 3.1x and 2.6x for the years ended Dec. 31, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2010, respectively. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less Fitch's estimate of recurring capital improvements, less straight-line rent adjustments divided by total interest incurred. Fitch expects pro forma leverage to be approximately 7.1x at close of the merger, which is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. Fitch projects that leverage will decline to approximately 6.8x in 2014 and 6.4x in 2015 (pro forma leverage was 7.0x as of March 31, 2013). MAA's leverage was 6.2x at March 31, 2013, compared with 7.3x and 7.4x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2010, respectively. TRANSITION TO UNSECURED MAA has historically been a secured borrower. However, in 2011 the company shifted toward an unsecured borrowing model by issuing $135 million of senior unsecured private placement notes and obtaining a $250 million unsecured credit facility (subsequently upsized to $325 million). During 2012, the company issued $175 million of unsecured private placement notes and obtained a $150 million unsecured term loan. Unsecured debt represented 34% of total debt as of March 31, 2013. Fitch expects the company to access the public unsecured bond market in the fall of 2013 and issue $350 million - $400 million of 10-year notes. MAA will accelerate the shift to an unsecured borrowing strategy through the merger with CLP. Pro forma for the merger, 47% of total debt will be unsecured, vs. 33.5% currently for MAA standalone. Fitch views this shift positively, as it diversifies sources of capital and increases financial flexibility by broadening the company's unencumbered asset pool. The company benefits from a high level of unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt. When applying a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate to annualized first-quarter 2013 unencumbered net operating income (NOI), MAA's unencumbered assets cover unsecured debt by 3.6x. Fitch estimates that this ratio would decline to approximately 2.5x pro forma for the merger, which would remain appropriate for the rating. MANAGEABLE DEBT MATURITIES AND SLIGHTLY LOW LIQUIDITY MAA has a manageable standalone debt maturity schedule with no debt maturing in 2013 and $293 million, or 17.3%, of total debt maturing in 2014 and $176 million or 10.1% maturing in 2015. While the 2014 maturities are substantial, these maturities facilitate the ability for MAA to replace secured debt with unsecured debt and also provide an adequate use of proceeds to complete an index-eligible (>$250 million) bond offering. Pro forma, MAA will have 3%, 14% and 12% of total debt maturing in 2013, 2014 and 2015, excluding the credit facilities. Pro forma, and assuming that MAA upsizes its credit facility to $500 million from $325 million to account for a larger portfolio, Fitch calculates that MAA's sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, available capacity under its unsecured credit facility, and expected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends) fall short of uses of liquidity (pro rata share of debt maturities and expected development and recurring capital expenditures) by $117 million from April 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014, resulting in a liquidity coverage ratio of 0.9x. This liquidity coverage ratio is low for a 'BBB' IDR; however, Fitch expects the company will have good access to the capital markets to address debt maturities, mitigating refinance risk. Additionally, the company's adjusted FFO payout ratio has trended down from the 80% range in 2008-2010, to 66% in 2012, thus increasing retained cash flows. Post-merger, Fitch expects the ratio to be in the 68%-70% range, which would still enable the combined entity to retain meaningful cash flows. HEALTHY PROPERTY FUNDAMENTALS The ratings are supported by robust multifamily fundamentals in MAA's markets. MAA's same-property NOI growth was 6.6% in 2012, following 4.9% in 2011. CLP's same-property NOI growth was stronger, at 7.6% and 7.3% in 2012 and 2011, respectively. Fitch anticipates that fundamentals will remain strong, although will moderate for the foreseeable future due to modest job growth and favorable demographics in MAA's markets. Fitch projects same-property NOI growth of 5% in 2013, 3.3% in 2014 and 3.1% in 2015. Fitch does not anticipate a material difference in same-property NOI growth from the inclusion of the CLP portfolio. DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE TO INCREASE TEMPORARILY MAA maintained a limited development pipeline, representing just 2.6% of gross assets as of March 31, 2013. Remaining projected expenditures to complete the pipeline total only 1.2% of gross assets. The company does not maintain in-house development staff but instead contracts out for third-party development, thus minimizing construction risk and general and administrative costs. Fitch views this approach toward development positively, especially given MAA's markets, which are prone to periods of overbuilding. CLP's development pipeline represented 3.7% of gross assets with 2.1% of remaining spend. Additionally, CLP has approximately $124 million (3.1% of gross assets) of land held for development/investment. Over time, MAA plans to reduce the combined development and land exposure, while also winding down CLP's development staff. The ratings also point to the strength of MAA's long-tenured management team, conservative acquisition and development strategy, and lower property-level cash flow volatility through real estate cycles relative to many of its multifamily peers. For 2001-2012, MAA's same-property NOI growth averaged 1.9% compared with 1.8% for its multifamily peers, and the standard deviation was 3.9% compared with 4.9% for a select group of multifamily peers. Offsetting these ratings strengths is the company's exposure to assets in markets with limited supply constraints and barriers to entry. SUNBELT MARKETS PRONE TO OVERBUILDING MAA's assets pro forma for the CLP merger are concentrated in the Sun Belt region, which has limited supply constraints and barriers to entry given the availability of land combined with lenient zoning regulations. These factors have led to cycles of overbuilding in the region, negatively impacting supply/demand fundamentals. In that vein, supply-constrained markets tend to outperform during periods of multifamily recoveries, as demand outpaces supply. Fitch expects that the company's same-property NOI growth will be below that of its peers over the next few years. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors may result in positive momentum on the ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Demonstrated consistent access to the public unsecured bond market; --Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 6.5x (leverage was 6.2x as of March 31, 2013, but is expected to be approximately 7.1x pro forma the merger); --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x (coverage was 3.7x for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2013, but is expected to decline to approximately 3.0x pro forma the merger); --Maintenance of the ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt above 2.5x (asset coverage was 3.6x using an 8.5% capitalization rate, but is expected to be approximately 2.5x pro forma the merger). The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x. --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x. --Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt sustaining below 2.0x. --Liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x. Contact: Primary Analyst George Hoglund, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-9149 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Committee Chairperson Robert Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26, 2013); --'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs' (Nov. 12, 2012); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs â€“ Effective May 12, 2011 to May 3, 2012 here Corporate Rating Methodology here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage here Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.