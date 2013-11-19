(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Mirae Asset Solomon Money Market Fund's (Mirae Asset
Solomon MMF) National Fund Credit Rating at 'AA(twn)' and its National Fund Volatility Rating at
'V1(twn)'.
The fund is advised by Mirae Asset Global Investment (Taiwan) Co., Ltd (MAGI).
The investment advisor is majority-owned (60.98%) by Mirae Asset Financial
Group, a Korea-based asset management and securities firm with a global presence
in major countries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the fund's steady credit and market risk profile in the
financial year ended September 2013, consistent with the fund's investment
objective to preserve principal value and to provide a high degree of liquidity.
The portfolio has high average credit quality, as measured by its weighted
average rating factor (WARF), with 94.3% of assets rated within the 'A(twn)' to
'AAA(twn)' range at end-September 2013. The fund had 11.3% of its exposure on
Negative Rating Outlook at end-September 2013. Fitch believes a downgrade on
this exposure would not be sufficient to affect the fund's WARF and, therefore,
the fund's ratings. A further 2.8% of its exposure was on Positive Outlook and
the remainder on Stable Outlook.
Fitch considers the fund to be "moderately concentrated" in terms of issuers,
based on the definitions in its rating criteria. The top five borrowers
represent 60.8% and the top borrower represents 19.0% of the fund's assets under
management (AUM), higher than at its domestic peers. Fitch may adjust down the
WARF-implied National Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems moderately
concentrated by one or more notches. In this case Fitch has applied a one-notch
penalty to the fund's WARF-implied National Fund Credit Rating to reflect
moderate concentration risk and fund flows that are more volatile than peers.
Without this concentration risk, the fund could have had a 'AA+(twn)' National
Fund Credit Rating. The fund also has high industry concentration in the
Taiwanese banking and finance sector, whose credit Outlook is broadly Stable.
The fund has low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the portfolio
assets' short weighted-average maturity, at 134 days at end-September 2013.
The fund invests in time deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper,
repos or short-term bonds. It is a small money market fund in Taiwan with
TWD3.6bn in AUM at end-September 2013 (equivalent to 0.5% of the domestic listed
money market fund market). Its fund flows are more volatile because of its
smaller-than-peer size, which also limits its investor profile.
Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and capable
of managing the fund. The investment team is experienced and steady in
implementing investment ideas.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
Fitch expects the Fund Credit Rating to remain stable. Although unlikely in the
near term, downward pressure on the Fund Credit Rating could result from a
material decline in asset quality due to increased risk appetite or
deterioration in the credit quality of Taiwan's banking and finance industry. A
stabilisation of the fund's profile in terms of fund flows and AUM resulting in
more diversification could lead Fitch to upgrade the rating. Fitch also expects
the Fund Volatility Rating to remain stable, underpinned by the fund's
short-maturity profile. Downside risk may arise from significant increase in
concentration and risk appetite following a rapid decline of AUM. Fitch will
closely monitor the fund's change in AUM and any material changes on a monthly
basis.
To maintain bond fund ratings, MAGI, the manager of the fund, provides Fitch
with monthly information, including details of the portfolios' holdings, credit
quality and transactions. Fitch monitors the credit composition of the
portfolios, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market
risk profile of the investments.
For a more detailed fund profile, see Fitch's report of the fund, which will be
available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. For additional information about
Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, see the criteria referenced
below at www.fitchratings.com.
'AA(twn)' fund ratings indicate very high underlying credit quality based on
Fitch's national rating scale. Funds rated 'V1(twn)' are considered to have very
low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected
to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a
bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary
markets during certain periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.