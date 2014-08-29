(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mitsui Life
Insurance Company Limited's (Mitsui Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's rating reflect Mitsui Life's sufficient
capitalisation for its
current rating category, moderate investment risks and its
strategic focus on
more lucrative medical and healthcare products (known in Japan
as third-sector
products). The ratings also take into account the relatively
high degree of
sensitivity of its embedded value to potential movements in
interest rates due
to duration mismatch between assets and liabilities and
relatively low core
profit margins.
Mitsui Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) continued to
improve to
648.5% at the end of financial year 2014 on 31 March (FYE14),
from 601.3% a year
earlier, helped by favourable market performance and, to a
lesser extent, a
gradual recovery in its adjusted equity. The company's ratio of
risky assets to
adjusted equity is adequate for its current rating category
(116.5% at FYE14),
but further improvement in the near term will be slow
considering its adjusted
equity is likely to continue increasing only modestly and
Fitch's expectation
that the company will maintain its current exposures to domestic
equities.
Mitsui Life's core profit margin, excluding the impact of
changes in variable
annuity reserves, improved to 6.3% at FYE14 from 5.2% at FYE13
due to a
reduction of the negative spread burden. However, the margin
remained low
compared with its peers due to its negative spread burden. The
company
maintained a higher value of new business margins than its
peers, reflecting its
focus on third-sector products. However annualised new sales
premiums for the
third sector have declined for the fourth straight year in FY14
despite the
recovery seen in the second half of the financial year. Mitsui
Life's mortality
gains could deteriorate given its declining market share, unless
there is a
turnaround in sales of third-sector products.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustained improvement
in its capital
adequacy measured by Fitch and a turnaround in sales of
third-sector products.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration of
capitalisation, a
significant decline in profitability or increased sensitivity to
interest rate
movements. In particular, a downgrade will be considered if the
SMR falls below
400% for a sustained period or if the core profit margin,
excluding the impact
of changes in variable annuity reserves, falls below 5% for a
sustained period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'', dated 13
November 2013,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
