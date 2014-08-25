(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mitsui Sumitomo
Insurance Company, Limited's (MSI) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating and
its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlook
is Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed the company's USD1.3bn 7% subordinated
notes due 15
March 2072 at 'A-'.
Based on Fitch's group rating methodology, MSI is considered a
core company of
MS&AD Insurance Group (MS&AD Group), along with Aioi Nissay Dowa
Insurance Co.,
Ltd and Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Company, Limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's ratings reflect on-going improvement in MSI's
non-life insurance
underwriting, which benefitted from an upward adjustment in the
premiums for its
mainstay automobile business lines. MS&AD Group's strong
business position,
diversified underwriting including domestic life business and
overseas business,
and adequate capitalisation also underpin MSI's ratings.
MSI's loss ratio (earned to incurred basis, excluding compulsory
automobile
liability insurance and residential earthquake insurance)
improved to 65.3% at
the end of the financial year to March 2014 (FYE14) from 67.8%
from a year
earlier despite heavy snowfall in February 2014.
The ratings also take into account volatility in MSI and MS&AD
Group's capital
adequacy and operating results due to a large proportion of
investments in
domestic equities and significant catastrophe exposures.
Domestic equities
accounted for 20.0% of MS&AD Group's and 32.3% of MSI's invested
assets as of
FYE14, despite on-going reduction.
The Negative Outlook implies MSI's ratings are capped by Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR, which is 'A+' with Negative Outlook, given
the insurer's
high level of government debt holdings (more than 20% of
invested assets at 31
March 2014) and relatively small earnings contribution from
overseas (less than
20% in terms of net premiums).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
With MSI currently rated at the same level as Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency
IDR, an upgrade is unlikely in the near future. Conversely, if
the rating on
Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurer are also likely
to be lowered.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant
deterioration in
capital, specifically a decline in MS&AD Group's consolidated
SMR to below 500%
(772.5% at end March 2014) or in Fitch's internal capitalisation
measures on a
sustained basis. In addition, the ratings may come under
pressure should MSI's
financial leverage rise above 28% (14.8% at FYE14).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+ 44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'', dated 13
November 2013,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.