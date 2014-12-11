(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mongolia's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B+'. The issue ratings on
Mongolia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds are affirmed at 'B+'.
The Outlooks on
the Long-term IDRs remain Negative. The Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'B+' and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR is affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Mongolia's IDRs with Negative Outlooks
reflects the following
key rating drivers.
- Unstable Policy Environment: Prolonged commercial disputes
between public
officials and Rio Tinto have halted progress on the USD5bn Oyu
Tolgoi Phase 2
copper mining project. To counteract the resulting slowdown in
economic
activity, policy makers have enacted aggressive monetary and
fiscal stimulus
measures that have had a destabilising effect on the economy.
Growth has slowed,
inflation has averaged 13.1% in 2014, foreign reserves have
fallen by 41%
year-on-year, FDI has contracted sharply, and a further 12%
depreciation of the
domestic currency year-to-date has worsened banking sector asset
quality.
- Weak External Liquidity: Mongolia's stock of foreign reserves
is low at
USD1.4bn as at end-October 2014, and it has effectively been
debt-funded through
external bond issuance and a swap arrangement with the People's
Bank of China
(PBOC). Reserve coverage is weak compared to peers at 2.1 months
of current
account payments versus the 'B' median of 3.4 months. Fitch
believes Mongolia's
aggregate external liquidity resources (defined as gross foreign
reserve assets
plus the estimated undrawn portion of the PBOC swap line) are
barely sufficient
to meet liquidity requirements over the coming two years, given
current trends.
- Positive Political Developments: The recent appointment of a
new prime
minister and the formation of a "super coalition" are broadly
positive political
developments, which Fitch believes have increased the prospects
of a favourable
resolution to the Oyu Tolgoi dispute.
- High Public Indebtedness: Persistent fiscal deficits and
sizeable off-budget
spending through the state-owned development bank will result in
Mongolia's
public debt rising to an estimated 59% of GDP in 2014,
significantly in excess
of the 'B' median of 43%. Public debt has risen by USD3.7bn
since 2011, which
primarily represents a sharp increase in external debt issuance
by sovereign and
sovereign-guaranteed entities.
- Sizeable Refinancing Risk: Rising dependence on external
capital markets
combined with a sharp decline in foreign direct investment (FDI)
have exposed
Mongolia's public balance sheet to significant refinancing
risks. The sovereign
has sizeable maturities due in 2018 (USD500m) and 2022 (USD1bn).
The Development
Bank of Mongolia has additional maturities in 2017 (USD580m) and
2023 (JPY30bn)
that carry an explicit sovereign guarantee.
- Favourable Development Prospects: Mongolia's long-term
development prospects
are supported by its generous endowments of coal, copper, gold,
and rare earths,
which have been estimated at USD1.3trn. A small population under
3 million also
suggests that per capita incomes have the potential to rise
dramatically if the
country is able to successfully harness its natural resource
endowments.
- Strong GDP Growth: Mongolia's five-year average real GDP
growth of 11.2% is
far stronger than the 'B' median of 3.9%. The country also
scores above its peer
group in many structural features, including governance
indicators, savings and
investment rates, and per capita incomes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:
- Continued depletion of Mongolia's external liquidity
resources.
- Emergence of systemic financial stress such as a run on
deposits and/or a
flight out of the Mongolian tugrik into foreign currency.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
result in a revision
of the Outlook to Stable include:
- A favourable resolution to the Oyu Tolgoi Phase 2 dispute
between Rio Tinto
and the authorities is likely to provide relief to many of
Mongolia's credit
constraints by unlocking sizeable FDI inflows, restoring
investor confidence and
alleviating refinancing risks.
- Credible and coherent macroeconomic policy-making that
increases confidence in
Mongolia's basic economic stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Reported foreign reserve assets can be deployed to meet
balance of payments
requirements, in spite of the fact that they include holdings of
non-convertible
currency.
- Mongolia maintains stable political and economic relations
with China, its
largest export destination and key provider of its international
liquidity
resources.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Associate Director
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Sovereign Rating Criteria" dated 12 August
2014 and
"Country Ceilings" dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.