(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mongolia's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'B-' with a Stable
Outlook. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'B-'. The Short-Term
Foreign- and
Local Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'B' and the senior
unsecured rating
has been affirmed at 'B-'.
Fitch has assigned a 'B-(EXP)' rating to the government's
proposed US
dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes that will be issued in
part to fund an
exchange offer for up to USD580m of government-guaranteed bonds
issued by The
Development Bank of Mongolia (DBM) that are maturing on 21 March
2017. The
assignment of the final ratings is contingent on the receipt of
final documents
materially conforming to information already reviewed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the IDRs with a Stable Outlook and the
assignment of the
expected rating reflect the following key rating drivers:
An IMF staff-level agreement and our estimate of Mongolia's
existing liquidity
resources provide Fitch sufficient confidence that the sovereign
can meet its
immediate external debt obligations, including the forthcoming
DBM maturity.
Fitch believes the proposed IMF programme will improve
Mongolia's market access
and could also allow existing liquidity resources to be deployed
without
compromising the sovereign's ability to service other maturing
debt obligations,
as initial disbursements under the IMF facility are likely to be
insufficient to
meet the upcoming DBM bond maturity.
The exchange offer allows DBM note holders until 1 March 2017 to
tender their
notes. Under Fitch's Sovereign Rating Criteria, the exchange
offer does not
constitute a Distressed Debt Exchange (DDE). Although there is
potentially a
material reduction in terms compared with the original
contractual terms,
primarily because of a maturity extension, the agency does not
consider the
exchange to be necessary to avoid a traditional payment default
on the
guaranteed DBM bond. Both factors would need to apply in order
for the debt
exchange to be classified as a DDE under our criteria.
Mongolia's credit profile remains under pressure since our
downgrade of the
sovereign IDR to 'B-'/Stable in November 2016, but Fitch
believes that the
sovereign has the capacity and the willingness to service its
immediate debt
liabilities, including the guaranteed DBM liabilities. This
assessment reflects
Mongolia's official foreign reserve holdings of USD1.3bn as of
end-2016 combined
with our estimate of approximately USD400m of remaining headroom
under the Bank
of Mongolia's bilateral swap facility with the People's Bank of
China (PBOC),
though the latter figure remains unconfirmed by the authorities.
The sovereign's ability to remain current on its external debt
obligations is
further supported by a recently proposed IMF-supported
programme. On 19 February
2017, the IMF announced staff-level agreement on an Extended
Fund Facility
(EFF). The total programme size is expected to be about
USD5.5bn, including
USD440m under the IMF EFF, up to USD3bn in multilateral and
bilateral support,
and an extension of the CNY15bn (USD2.2bn) PBOC swap facility.
Disbursements
under the programme are dependent on the completion of prior
actions and board
level approval, which is likely to occur in late March. Fitch
believes that
there is a high likelihood of IMF board level approval, which
would provide
Mongolia additional flexibility to meet other forthcoming debt
maturities over
the rating horizon.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Mongolia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B-'
on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Macro: +1 notch, to reflect Mongolia's high medium-term growth
prospects due
to the development of the second phase of Oyu Tolgoi mine.
- External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect weaknesses in
Mongolia's external
finances not captured in the SRM, including the very high net
external debt
burden and large external financing needs relative to reserves.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to negative action,
individually or
collectively are:
- Difficulty meeting imminent external financing needs, for
example if
multilateral and bilateral support is not forthcoming.
- Failure to remain current on IMF programme guidelines
following programme
implementation.
- Emergence of systemic financial stress
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action,
individually or
collectively are:
- Implementation of credible and coherent macroeconomic
policy-making that
improves Mongolia's basic economic stability.
- A track record of meeting stated fiscal targets, contributing
to an improved
outlook for government debt ratios.
- Evidence of substantial improvement in the country's external
liquidity
position, for example through a build-up of reserve buffers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes the IMF staff-level agreement receives board
approval.
- Fitch assumes that the DBM debt exchange offer will go ahead
as proposed.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Director
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Director
+852 2263 9944
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1286
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
