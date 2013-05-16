(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The rating actions on Morgan Stanley have been taken in
conjunction with Fitch's
Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review.
Fitch's outlook for
the industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved
liquidity,
funding, capitalization and more streamlined businesses, all
partly driven by
regulation. Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial
earnings pressure,
regulatory uncertainty and heightened legal and operational
risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Morgan Stanley's IDR is at its SRF and therefore based on
support from the U.S.
authorities. The affirmation of the IDR, Support Rating and SRF
reflect Fitch's
unchanged view that there is an extremely high probability that
Morgan Stanley
would receive support from the authorities if required because
of the bank's
systemic importance domestically and internationally. The Stable
Outlook on
Morgan Stanley's long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that
sovereign support for
the bank will continue to be available.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Morgan Stanley's IDRs, Support Rating, SRF and senior debt
ratings are sensitive
to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the availability of
sovereign support
for the bank. There is a clear political intention to ultimately
reduce the
implicit state support for systemically important banks in
Europe and the U.S.,
as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives
aimed at
curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might
result in Fitch
revising SRFs downward in the medium term, although the timing
and degree of any
change would depend on developments with respect to specific
jurisdictions. In
this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy
discussions
around support and 'bail in' for U.S. and Eurozone banks. Until
now, senior
creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but
resolution
legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of
creditor 'bail-in'
is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and
creditors to share
the burden of supporting large, complex banks.
Any downgrade of Morgan Stanley's SRF would lead to a downgrade
of the bank's
IDRs. In line with Fitch's criteria, the bank's long-term IDR is
the higher of
the VR and the SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Morgan Stanley's VR is supported by improving operating
profitability, a solid
liquidity position, sound risk management, and
higher-than-average capital
position. The VR remains constrained by wholesale funding risks
and challenging
industry prospects given the impact of new regulations and
continued global
economic uncertainty.
The VR reflects an expectation that the earnings contribution
from the global
wealth management (GWM) business will continue to increase,
based on higher
ownership of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MSSB) and an improving
operating
margin. GWM is a more stable business versus the institutional
securities
segment.
The gap in operating performance between Morgan Stanley and
higher-rated U.S.
peers continues to narrow. To further improve consolidated
performance, Morgan
Stanley will likely increase the operating margin in GWM (a
gradual process) and
achieve additional operational efficiencies in both GWM and the
institutional
securities business.
Morgan Stanley has a comparatively higher reliance on capital
market operations
than many GTUBs reflecting its focus on the institutional
securities business.
However, if Morgan Stanley achieves continued margin expansion
in GWM and
attains full ownership of MSSB, earnings will become more
balanced.
Nevertheless, Morgan Stanley's future earnings will not be as
diverse as large
universal banks.
Morgan Stanley's capital position continues to improve and
remains a relative
strength. Under Basel III, Morgan Stanley's Tier I common ratio
was 9.7% at
end-1Q'13 (above the average of the U.S. GTUBs). This higher
capital is
considered necessary given a potentially more volatile and
concentrated business
mix versus many more diversified banks.
Liquidity remains at conservative levels. Cash and unencumbered
highly liquid
securities totaled $186 billion (23% of total assets). The Basel
III liquidity
coverage ratio is estimated by Morgan Stanley to be well in
excess of 100%. This
prudent level of liquidity remains instrumental in reducing
Fitch's concerns
regarding wholesale funding risks.
Morgan Stanley is primarily wholesale funded, which Fitch
believes makes it more
vulnerable to funding and rollover risks than a number of GTUB
peers. To reduce
wholesale funding risk, Morgan Stanley has reduced reliance on
unsecured
short-term to minimal levels with no reliance on 2a-7 funds or
commercial paper.
The firm has strong governance of secured funding, including
maturity targets
and limits set for each tier of collateral. Deposit funding is
increasing at the
subsidiary bank, but deposits remain a relatively moderate
portion of the
overall funding mix.
Regulatory and legal issues appear manageable. Morgan Stanley
and peers face new
capital markets regulations such as the pending Volcker Rule and
implementation
of Basel III capital and liquidity standards. Morgan Stanley is
projected to
meet new requirements well within allowable time frames.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The VR factors in Fitch core capital in line with current levels
and the
management of capital comfortably above Basel III capital
minimums. The VR could
be positively affected if Morgan Stanley further improves
operating performance
and diversifies the earnings mix, while maintaining prudent
levels of liquidity
and capital. Reductions in economic, financial and regulatory
uncertainties
would be contributing factors towards any upward momentum.
Downward pressure on the VR would result from a material loss,
reduction in
capital ratios and/or significant deterioration in liquidity
levels. Likewise,
any unforeseen outsized fines, settlements or other charges
could also have
adverse rating implications.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT & OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Morgan
Stanley and by
various issuing vehicles are all notched down from Morgan
Stanley's VR in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles. Their
ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of Morgan Stanley.
RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Morgan Stanley's IDRs are equalized with those of its operating
companies and
banks, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries,
as well as the
use of the holding company to fund subsidiary operations.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY & AFFILIATED
COMPANIES
The IDRs of Morgan Stanley's major rated operating subsidiaries
are equalized
with Morgan Stanley's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that these
entities are core
to Morgan Stanley's business strategy and financial profile.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global bank with three business
segments:
institutional securities, global wealth management, and asset
management. In
September 2008, Morgan Stanley converted to a bank holding
company (BHC)
regulated by the Federal Reserve. Morgan Stanley is currently
the sixth largest
bank by assets in the U.S. and designated as a G-SIFI by the
Financial Stability
Board.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Morgan Stanley
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'Aemr';
--VR at 'a-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BB';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Morgan Stanley Bank N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Long-term Deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Morgan Stanley Australia Finance Ltd
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley International Finance SA
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Bank Morgan Stanley AG
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Morgan Stanley Secured Financing
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley Capital Trust III-VIII
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
