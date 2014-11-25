(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morgan
Stanley's
ratings including its Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A/F1',
support rating at
'1', support rating floor (SRF) at 'A' and viability rating (VR)
at 'a-'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. The 12
banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14.
Capitalisation
has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity
remains sound.
This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings,
particularly in
securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable
exposure to
conduct and regulatory risks.
Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while
growth in the US
and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help
the GTUBs with a
significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market
volatility, most
recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how
expectations of
rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets.
Our expectation
is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow
improved
prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes.
Sharp and
unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in
increased market
volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks'
earnings, although
we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined.
Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses
on trading
positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a
change of our
outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For
eurozone-focused banks, a
prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings
and could result
in a changed outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR and SRF
Morgan Stanley's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating (SR),
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's expectation
that there
remains an extremely high probability of support from the U.S.
government (rated
'AAA'/Outlook Stable by Fitch) if required, and the Long-term
IDR is at its SRF.
This expectation reflects the U.S.'s extremely high ability to
support its banks
especially given its strong financial flexibility, though
propensity is becoming
less certain.
Specific to Morgan Stanley, Fitch's view of support likelihood
is based mostly
on its systemic importance in the U.S., global
interconnectedness given its size
and operations in global capital markets, growing deposit base
and its position
as a key provider of financial services to the U.S. economy.
Morgan Stanley's
IDRs and senior debt ratings benefit from support because Morgan
Stanley's VR is
below its SRF.
However, the momentum is gaining pace to resolve even the most
complex banking
groups without significantly disrupting the financial markets
and without
requiring state support. In Fitch's view, there is a clear
intention to reduce
support for G-SIFIs in the U.S., as demonstrated by the Dodd
Frank Act (DFA) and
progress regulators have made on implementing the Orderly
Liquidation Authority
(OLA). The FDIC has proposed its single point of entry (SPOE)
strategy and
further initiatives are demonstrating the U.S. government's
progress to
eliminate state support for U.S. banks going forward, which
increases the
likelihood of senior debt losses if its banks run afoul of
solvency assessments.
Despite the likely removal of support in the U.S., the Stable
Outlook for Morgan
Stanley's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view, that Morgan
Stanley's fundamental
credit profile is improving and that its viability rating is
likely to improve
over the next 6-9 months. Therefore the upward momentum in the
VR offsets the
likely removal of sovereign support in the U.S. which would
result in Morgan
Stanley's IDR and VR being equalized.
Morgan Stanley has announced that the sale of its physical
commodities business
to Rosneft will likely not close. Should this occur, this does
not have ratings
implications, it is a drag on the firm's capital and potentially
for increased
earnings volatility. Fitch will monitor the approach Morgan
Stanley takes to
divest this business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in finalizing the
SPOE strategy
and any additional regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on
the G-SIFIs,
including debt thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's
assessment of
continuing support for U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied
upon the
feasibility of OLA implementation rather than its enactment into
law (when DFA
passed). A key hurdle that remains is whether sufficient
contingent capital
exists at the holding company to recapitalize without requiring
government
assistance.
Fitch expects that the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to
ensure sufficient
contingent capital will be finalized in the near term, but
regardless of its
finalization Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory progress
continues to be
made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects to
revise Morgan
Stanley's SR to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor' likely during the
first half of
2015.
It is unlikely that a revision of Morgan Stanley's SRF to 'No
Floor' will lead
to a downgrade of its Long-term IDR, despite the fact that
Morgan Stanley's IDR
is at its SRF, because Fitch expects that there will be upward
momentum in
Morgan Stanley's Viability Rating over the rating over the next
year. Therefore,
absent a material adverse change in market conditions or
individual company
profile, Morgan Stanley's IDRs are unlikely to change when the
support rating
floor is revised to 'No Floor'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Morgan Stanley's VR of 'a-' continues to be supported by the
company's solid
liquidity position, improved risk management, and
higher-than-average capital
position. The VR also reflects Morgan Stanley's continued
execution of its
wealth management strategy based on its 100% ownership of Morgan
Stanley Smith
Barney including measured deployment of bank deposits into
appropriate
investments in lending products, improving margins and
navigation of evolving
regulatory challenges. The upward momentum in the VR reflects
Fitch's
expectation that Morgan Stanley will continue to effectively
execute on its
Wealth Management strategy, further reduce risk weighted assets,
and improve
ROEs to a level at or above its cost of capital. The VR remains
constrained by
wholesale funding risks, challenging industry prospects given
the impact of new
regulations and continued global economic uncertainty.
Overall, Morgan Stanley's performance (excluding one-time items)
has improved as
it continues to benefit from improved margins in the wealth
management platform
and investment banking revenues, which partially offset weaker
fixed income and
commodities net revenues. Furthermore, the company's results
were not
significantly impacted by litigation expenses and the slowdown
in mortgage
origination that affected it larger U.S. peers. Pre-tax
operating margin for
Wealth Management improved to 21% for the first nine months of
2014. Fitch
believes that if the company can successfully execute on its
strategy to deploy
deposits into loans and securities with higher returns without
assuming outsized
risks, then it will be able to achieve a targeted pre-tax margin
of 22% - 25% by
4Q'15.
Morgan Stanley's earnings are becoming more balanced as the
company continues to
expand its wealth management platform. This reduces the
company's comparatively
higher reliance on capital market operations in relationship to
many other
GTUBs, reflecting its focus on the institutional securities
business. The
greater stability derived from its wealth management platform
and the measured
growth of the bank contributes to the positive momentum in
Morgan Stanley's VR.
That said, Morgan Stanley's future earnings will continue to be
less diverse
than other larger universal banks.
Morgan Stanley's capital position is relatively strong and
continues to improve.
At 3Q'14, fully-phased in Tier 1 common ratio under Basel III
advanced approach
is estimated to be 12.7% (in line with the average of the U.S.
GTUBs). Morgan
Stanley reported that as of 3Q'14, the supplementary leverage
ratio (SLR) for
the holding company SLR was 4.9%, slightly below the 5%
threshold. Fitch
continues to believe that Morgan Stanley will be able to meet
the SLR threshold
prior to the required timeframe.
Liquidity continues to be maintained at conservative levels,
which is viewed as
appropriate given Morgan Stanley's wholesale funding profile. At
3Q'14,
unencumbered highly liquid securities and cash was a solid $190
billion or 23%
of total assets. Morgan Stanley estimated that is Basel III
liquidity coverage
ratio remains well in excess of 100%.
Fitch believes that Morgan Stanley is more vulnerable to funding
and rollover
risks than a number of GTUB peers as it is primarily wholesale
funded. To reduce
wholesale funding risk, Morgan Stanley has reduced its reliance
on unsecured
short-term to minimal levels with no reliance on commercial
paper or 2a-7 funds
as of 2Q'14. Morgan Stanley has a strong governance policy on
secured funding,
including maturity targets and limits set for each tier of
collateral. Although
deposits are increasing at the subsidiary bank, they remain a
relatively
moderate portion of the overall funding mix.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR and SENIOR DEBT
Morgan Stanley's viability rating has a higher probability of
being upgraded to
'a' from 'a-' upon further execution of its Wealth Management
strategy,
including measured deployment of bank deposits into appropriate
investments in
lending products, and improved returns on equity in excess of
cost of capital.
Successful navigation of evolving regulatory challenges
including the Volcker
Rule and Basel may also contribute to upward rating momentum as
will maintenance
of strong capital and liquidity levels.
Downward pressure on the VR could be driven by Morgan Stanley's
inability to
execute on its Wealth Management strategy, resulting in
sustained operating
weakness or returns on equity substantially below its cost of
capital.
Additional potential negative drivers could include an inability
to successfully
navigate evolving regulatory requirements such as the Volcker
Rule or Basel,
material losses, a significant increase in leverage and risk
weighted assets,
reduced capital ratios, deterioration in liquidity levels or
outsized fines,
settlements or other charges.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT and OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Morgan
Stanley and by
various issuing vehicles are all notched down from Morgan
Stanley's VR in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
Subordinated debt and
other hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VRs of
Morgan Stanley.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT
RATINGS
Morgan Stanley's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch
higher than the
company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit
from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives
deposit liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default. However,
Morgan Stanley's
uninsured deposits outside of the U.S. do not benefit from
rating uplift because
they do not typically benefit from the U.S. depositor preference
unless the
deposit is expressly payable at an office of the bank in the
United States.
Since Fitch cannot determine which foreign branch deposits may
be dually
payable, they do not get the rating uplift. The ratings of long
and short-term
deposits issued by Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries are
primarily sensitive
to any change in Morgan Stanley's IDR.
RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY AND OPERATING
SUBSIDIARY
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
This may result
in a possible downgrade of Morgan Stanley's holding company
rating, an upgrade
of operating company ratings, or no changes to ratings if
Fitch's views the
long-term debt requirement assigned to Morgan Stanley as
providing an
insufficient amount of bail-in capital at the operating company
level.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY and AFFILIATED
COMPANIES
The IDRs of Morgan Stanley's major rated operating subsidiaries
are equalized
with Morgan Stanley's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that these
entities are core
to Morgan Stanley's business strategy and financial profile.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global bank with three business
segments:
institutional securities, global wealth management, and asset
management. In
September 2008, Morgan Stanley converted to a bank holding
company (BHC)
regulated by the Federal Reserve. Morgan Stanley is currently
the sixth largest
bank by assets in the U.S. and designated as a G-SIFI by the
Financial Stability
Board.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Morgan Stanley
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'Aemr';
--VR at 'a-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BB';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Morgan Stanley Bank N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook;
--Long-term Deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Morgan Stanley Australia Finance Ltd
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley International Finance SA
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Bank Morgan Stanley AG
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Morgan Stanley Secured Financing LLC
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley Capital Trust III-VIII
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014) ;
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
(Jan. 31, 2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (Sept. 11, 2013);
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept. 11, 2013);
--'Sovereign Support for Banks: Update On Position Outlined In
3Q13' (Dec. 10,
2013);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March
2014).
