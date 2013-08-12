(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Morocco-based Banque
Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie's (BMCI) National
Long-term Rating at
'AAA(mar)' with a Stable Outlook and Support Rating of '2'. The
agency has also
affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn BMCE Bank's (BMCE) Support
Rating of '3'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of
BMCE as it is no
longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's
coverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: BMCI's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
BMCI's ratings are based on Fitch's belief that there would be a
high
probability of support from its majority (66.7%) shareholder,
BNP Paribas (BNPP,
A+/Stable), if required. This reflects BNPP's ability (as
indicated by its
rating) and history of support to group entities. BMCI is of
small size relative
to BNPP, which makes financial support from BNPP easier to
provide. BMCI's
Support Rating is constrained by Morocco's Country Ceiling of
'BBB'.
In Fitch's view, BNPP remains committed to BMCI and the
development of retail
banking in North Africa. BMCI is consistently profitable and has
a solid
presence in the Moroccan retail market (fourth-largest bank by
total assets; 7%
share of deposits). Fitch does not foresee a reduction in BNPP's
presence in
Morocco, which proved politically and economically resilient
through 2011 and
2012. Moreover, BMCI is well integrated into BNPP. The latter
controls BMCI's
supervisory board, is well represented in the bank's senior
management and
tightly oversees its risks and business strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: BMCI's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
A downgrade of BMCI's National and Support Ratings may result
from a reduction
in BNPP's stake in BMCI or a multiple-notch downgrade of BNPP's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), which Fitch does not expect. BMCI's
Support Rating could
also be downgraded if Morocco's Country Ceiling was revised
downward by at least
two notches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: BMCE's SUPPORT RATING
BMCE's Support Rating of '3' reflects Fitch's view that the
Moroccan authorities
would provide support to BMCE if needed, given its large
franchise in the
country. Nevertheless the probability of support is moderate
considering
Morocco's financial strength (Long-term foreign currency IDR of
BBB-/Stable).
BMCE is the third-largest banking group in terms of assets in
Morocco. It is
largely owned by FinanceCom, a local private company (37.8%
stake at end-2012),
and France's Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM;
A+/Stable), which holds a
24.6% stake. Fitch cannot assess FinanceCom's ability or
willingness to support
BMCE. BFCM has a high ability to support BMCE. However, Fitch
views it unlikely
that BFCM would provide support to BMCE if required.
The ratings actions are as follows:
BMCI
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(mar)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
BMCE
Support Rating: affirmed at '3', withdrawn
