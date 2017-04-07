(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco's
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' with a
Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Morocco's senior unsecured
foreign- and
local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs at
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Morocco's ratings are driven by its economic performance, public
finance and
external finance metrics in line with 'BBB' medians and
structural features (as
reflected in development and governance indicators) that are
weaker than peer
medians.
Economic policy focuses on maintaining macroeconomic stability
and is unlikely
to change much as a result of the parliamentary election in
October 2016. The
Justice and Development Party (PJD), the main governing party in
the previous
parliamentary term, remained the biggest party but differences
between parties
meant it took until March 2017 for a new government to be
formed. The main
parties in the new government are the same and there is little
indication that
the addition of one smaller party will change the direction of
policy. However,
the prolonged negotiation has meant little progress was made on
reform projects
under the caretaking government and it is likely that the reform
momentum will
take some time to return.
GDP growth fell to 1.6% in 2016, from 4.5% in 2015, mainly
because of the worst
drought in 30 years following a bumper harvest in 2015. As a
result, cereal
production fell by more than 70% and agricultural value added
decreased by 9.6%.
Confidence effects from the weak agricultural performance and
low growth in the
euro area as the key export market depressed the
non-agricultural economy, which
grew 3.1%, after 3.5% in 2015, illustrating the limited effect
of the industrial
strategy on growth so far. Rainfall for the 2017 agricultural
season has been
favourable, suggesting that there will be a significant rebound
in the
agricultural sector and this should help lift growth to 4.3% in
2017. In 2018,
base effects will no longer boost GDP growth, leading to a
deceleration to 3.2%.
Despite the weakening economy, the central government deficit
decreased to 4.1%
in 2016, from 4.3% in 2015, although it stayed well above the
budget target of
3.5%. Apart from the impact of weaker growth, the
underperformance relative to
the budget reflected a higher execution of investment projects,
an acceleration
of VAT refund payments and another fall in disbursements of
grants from GCC
countries.
The budget for 2017, submitted to parliament in October, foresaw
a deficit of 3%
of GDP, but due to the lower starting point we expect the
deficit will come in
at 3.8% of GDP. The improvements will partly reflect the
economic recovery,
although the tax take from the agricultural sector is quite
small. In addition,
improved budget administration as a result of the Organic Budget
Law (OBL) will
also help to contain expenditure. Fitch estimates that the
fiscal deficit of the
general government, which also includes social security, local
governments and
special treasury accounts, was 1.7% of GDP in 2016, down from
1.8% in 2015, with
a further decline to 1.3% in 2017. In addition to the improved
central
government, the improvement reflects the impact of pension
reforms approved last
year.
The delay in forming a new government and in approving the
budget for 2017 has
had only limited impact on fiscal execution. The OBL has
streamlined fiscal
management for periods where no approved budget is in place, and
under a
government decree the draft budget 2017 is being implemented
with the exception
of civil service recruitment and the implementation of new
projects.
Fitch estimates general government debt peaked at 49.6% of GDP
in 2016 and is
likely to decline gradually in subsequent years. The government
faces
significant additional contingent liabilities from guarantees
mainly for
infrastructure projects managed by state-owned enterprises,
estimated at 19% of
GDP in 2016. The guarantee exposure is expected to continue
rising moderately,
but the track record suggests a low likelihood that the
liabilities will move to
the government balance sheet.
The current account deficit deteriorated substantially in 2016
to 3.9% of GDP,
from 2.1% in 2015 despite the beneficial effect of lower oil
prices. The
deterioration primarily reflected a sharp rise in capital goods
imports, which
rose by 27% in MAD terms. The deficit was also affected by soft
prices for
phosphates and phosphates-based fertilisers, one of Morocco's
main export
commodities (accounting for 18% of exports). We expect the
government's policy
of attracting foreign investment to lead to a continued high
demand for capital
goods, but the deficit should gradually decline as growth in
exports will remain
solid. This could help net external debt, which at 11.5% of GDP
remains higher
than the BBB median of 0.6% of GDP end-2016, to decline
gradually.
However, significant capital inflows meant that the Bank
al-Mahgrib was able to
raise international reserves USD2.3 billion to USD24.4 billion
or 6.5 months of
current external payments at end-2016. The currency is
considered to be broadly
aligned with fundamentals and the authorities are still planning
to gradually
move to a more flexible exchange rate arrangement. Fitch
believes this will
initially only mean wider fluctuation against the currency
basket against which
the dirham is pegged. Capital account liberalisation, reducing
restrictions on
Moroccan investments abroad, will be phased in only gradually.
Development and governance indicators are weaker than 'BBB'
medians. In
particular, GDP per capita and the World Bank's human
development indicator are
lower than both the 'BBB' and the 'BB' category medians.
Exposure to financial
shocks is moderate, due to a developed and broadly sound banking
sector.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Morocco a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB-'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action are:
- Continued fiscal consolidation and reduction in public
debt-to-GDP
- Structural improvement in the current account balance
consistent with
declining net external debt to GDP
- Over the medium term, improvement in development indicators
illustrating
rising debt tolerance
The main factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action are:
- A widening of twin deficits, leading to rising public and
external debt
burdens
- A weakening of medium-term growth prospects
- Political and security developments that affect macroeconomic
performance
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude prices will average USD52.5/b in
2017 and USD55/b
in 2018.
Fitch assumes that the eurozone economy will grow by 1.7% in
2017 and 1.6% in
2018.
