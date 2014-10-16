(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Attijari Monetaire Jour's (ATTIJMJ) and CDM Securite Plus's (CDMSP) National Money Market Fund Ratings at 'AAAmmf(mar)'. Both money market funds are domiciled in Morocco and managed by Wafa Gestion ('Highest Standards(mar)'). The 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating is the highest that can be assigned to a money market fund in Morocco and indicates an extremely strong capacity to preserve principal and provide shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk, relative to all other short-term investments in Morocco. KEY RATING DRIVERS Portfolio Credit Quality / Diversification The funds invest in securities issued by the Kingdom of Morocco or other Moroccan rated issuers of high credit quality, and in repurchase agreements (repos) backed by government bonds or quasi-sovereign bonds, with adequate margin procedures and a sound legal framework. The funds may have recourse to overnight (or weekly callable overnight) inter-fund repos with other funds managed by Wafa Gestion. Such inter-fund repos are collateralised by Moroccan government or government-guaranteed bonds exclusively, and an appropriate level of overcollateralisation is applied should the collateral's residual maturity exceed that of instruments eligible for direct investment (ie 397 days for a fixed interest bond). Inter-funds repos represented 64% and 39% of ATTIJMJ's and CDMSP's assets, respectively, as of end September. Exposure to a single issuer is limited by regulation to 10% (excluding time deposits) and 20% for repo counterparties, consistent with Fitch's criteria. At end-September 2014, ATTIJMJ and CDMSP were 11% and 13% invested in government assets and 70% and 58% via repos, respectively. Maturity Profile Interest rate risk is contained by the portfolio's weighted average maturity (WAM) kept below three months, as per Fitch 'AAAmmf(mar)' guidelines. At end-September 2014, WAMs of ATTIJMJ and CDMSP were 19 and 27 days, respectively. Individual asset maturity is limited to one year. Liquidity Profile The funds maintain a high allocation to liquid assets, with typically more than one quarter of the portfolio in repos overnight (or callable overnight). The funds' shareholder base exhibits some concentration, with the largest investor representing 40% and 26% of ATTIJMJ's and CDMSP's assets, respectively. This concentration is, however, mitigated by the high level of liquidity kept within the funds. Fund Objectives The funds' objective is to offer capital preservation and liquidity. The funds pursue their investment objective by investing in high-quality money market instruments and short-term debt including time deposits, certificates of deposit, sovereign bonds and notes, and repos. Investment Advisor Incorporated in 1995, Wafa Gestion is the asset management arm of AttijariWafa Bank (AA-(mar)/Stable/F1+(mar)), its main shareholder with 66% of capital, while the remainder held by the French asset manager, Amundi. Amundi is the asset management arm of Credit Agricole (A/Stable/F1) and Societe Generale (A/Negative/F1). Wafa Gestion employed 43 staff, including nine portfolio managers at end-June 2014 and managed assets totalling MAD81.8bn (EUR7.3bn) on behalf of Moroccan institutional investors, large corporates and retail clients. At end-September 2014, ATTIJMJ and CDMSP had MAD773m and MAD318m of assets, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines may result in a downgrade of the ratings. A downgrade of the sovereign's international Long-Term Issuer Default Rating may not necessarily result in a downgrade of the fund's National Money Market Fund Rating as it could continue to represent the lowest credit, market and liquidity risk available in Morocco, in line with Fitch's national scale rating approach. However, this is based on the assumption that liquidity in capital markets will not be structurally impaired, which would prevent funds from meeting Fitch's national scale rating criteria. The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance with rating criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly basis by Wafa Gestion's internal controller. Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', dated 13 January 2014 and 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria' dated 19 July 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 