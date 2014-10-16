(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Attijari
Monetaire Jour's
(ATTIJMJ) and CDM Securite Plus's (CDMSP) National Money Market
Fund Ratings at
'AAAmmf(mar)'. Both money market funds are domiciled in Morocco
and managed by
Wafa Gestion ('Highest Standards(mar)').
The 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating is the highest that can be assigned to
a money market
fund in Morocco and indicates an extremely strong capacity to
preserve principal
and provide shareholder liquidity through limiting credit,
market and liquidity
risk, relative to all other short-term investments in Morocco.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Portfolio Credit Quality / Diversification
The funds invest in securities issued by the Kingdom of Morocco
or other
Moroccan rated issuers of high credit quality, and in repurchase
agreements
(repos) backed by government bonds or quasi-sovereign bonds,
with adequate
margin procedures and a sound legal framework.
The funds may have recourse to overnight (or weekly callable
overnight)
inter-fund repos with other funds managed by Wafa Gestion. Such
inter-fund repos
are collateralised by Moroccan government or
government-guaranteed bonds
exclusively, and an appropriate level of overcollateralisation
is applied should
the collateral's residual maturity exceed that of instruments
eligible for
direct investment (ie 397 days for a fixed interest bond).
Inter-funds repos
represented 64% and 39% of ATTIJMJ's and CDMSP's assets,
respectively, as of end
September.
Exposure to a single issuer is limited by regulation to 10%
(excluding time
deposits) and 20% for repo counterparties, consistent with
Fitch's criteria. At
end-September 2014, ATTIJMJ and CDMSP were 11% and 13% invested
in government
assets and 70% and 58% via repos, respectively.
Maturity Profile
Interest rate risk is contained by the portfolio's weighted
average maturity
(WAM) kept below three months, as per Fitch 'AAAmmf(mar)'
guidelines. At
end-September 2014, WAMs of ATTIJMJ and CDMSP were 19 and 27
days, respectively.
Individual asset maturity is limited to one year.
Liquidity Profile
The funds maintain a high allocation to liquid assets, with
typically more than
one quarter of the portfolio in repos overnight (or callable
overnight). The
funds' shareholder base exhibits some concentration, with the
largest investor
representing 40% and 26% of ATTIJMJ's and CDMSP's assets,
respectively. This
concentration is, however, mitigated by the high level of
liquidity kept within
the funds.
Fund Objectives
The funds' objective is to offer capital preservation and
liquidity. The funds
pursue their investment objective by investing in high-quality
money market
instruments and short-term debt including time deposits,
certificates of
deposit, sovereign bonds and notes, and repos.
Investment Advisor
Incorporated in 1995, Wafa Gestion is the asset management arm
of AttijariWafa
Bank (AA-(mar)/Stable/F1+(mar)), its main shareholder with 66%
of capital, while
the remainder held by the French asset manager, Amundi. Amundi
is the asset
management arm of Credit Agricole (A/Stable/F1) and Societe
Generale
(A/Negative/F1).
Wafa Gestion employed 43 staff, including nine portfolio
managers at end-June
2014 and managed assets totalling MAD81.8bn (EUR7.3bn) on behalf
of Moroccan
institutional investors, large corporates and retail clients. At
end-September
2014, ATTIJMJ and CDMSP had MAD773m and MAD318m of assets,
respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines
may result in a downgrade of the ratings.
A downgrade of the sovereign's international Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating may
not necessarily result in a downgrade of the fund's National
Money Market Fund
Rating as it could continue to represent the lowest credit,
market and liquidity
risk available in Morocco, in line with Fitch's national scale
rating approach.
However, this is based on the assumption that liquidity in
capital markets will
not be structurally impaired, which would prevent funds from
meeting Fitch's
national scale rating criteria.
The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance
with rating
criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly
basis by Wafa
Gestion's internal controller.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria',
dated 13
January 2014 and 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating
Criteria' dated 19
July 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.