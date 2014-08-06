(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Morocco-based Banque
Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie's (BMCI) National
Long-term Rating at
'AAA(mar)' with a Stable Outlook and its Support Rating at '2'.
A full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: BMCI's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
BMCI's ratings are based on Fitch's belief that there would be a
high
probability of support from its shareholder, BNP Paribas (BNPP,
A+/Stable), if
required. This reflects BNPP's strong ability (as indicated by
its rating) and
willingness to provide support to BMCI. BMCI's Support Rating is
constrained by
Morocco's Country Ceiling of 'BBB'.
BMCI is majority-owned (66.77%) by BNPP. It shares the same
branding as its
parent and is strategically important to the development of
BNPP's retail
banking in the Mediterranean Basin. Fitch does not foresee a
reduction in BNPP's
presence in Morocco. BMCI is small in size relative to BNPP,
which makes
financial support from BNPP easier to provide.
BMCI is strongly integrated into BNPP as the latter controls
BMCI's supervisory
board, is well represented in the bank's senior management and
tightly oversees
BMCI's risks and business strategy.
BMCI is consistently profitable and has a solid presence in the
Moroccan retail
market (fifth-largest bank by total assets; 7% share of
deposits). Overall, BNPP
has a strong history of support of group entities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: BMCI's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
A downgrade of BMCI's National and Support Ratings may result
from a reduction
in BNPP's stake in BMCI, reduced strategic importance to or
lower integration
with BNPP, or a multiple-notch downgrade of BNPP's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), which Fitch does not expect. BMCI's Support Rating
could also be
downgraded if Morocco's Country Ceiling is revised downwards by
at least two
notches.
The ratings actions are as follows:
BMCI
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(mar)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
