(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Motorola
Solutions Incorporated (Motorola Solutions), including the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook remains Negative.
Fitch's actions
affect $6.5 billion of total debt, including the $2.1 billion
undrawn revolving
credit facility (RCF). A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
release.
The Negative Outlook reflects the slower than anticipated pace
of deleveraging
despite having reduced debt as planned at the end of 2016, due
largely to
profitability being lower than Fitch's expectation. Leverage was
high for the
rating following the acquisition of Airwave Solutions Limited
(Airwave) and a
period of aggressive shareholder returns. Fitch expects Motorola
will continue
to modestly improve its leverage during 2017 by capitalizing on
previous cost
restructuring efforts. Fitch estimates total leverage was 2.8x
for 2016 and will
only edge closer to 2.5x in 2017, providing only modest
flexibility for
acquisitions (an increasing strategic focus for the company) and
shareholder
returns. Fitch's Negative Outlook resulted from Motorola
Solutions' announcement
it would acquire Airwave on Dec. 3, 2015, which led to elevated
total leverage
at closing that would be below 2.5x in 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
More Normalized Shareholder Returns. Fitch expects more
normalized shareholder
returns over the intermediate term, after several years of
meaningfully elevated
share repurchases as the company completed its transformation
into a focused
public safety solutions provider and return of deemed excess
cash to
shareholders. Going forward, Fitch expects the company will use
pre-dividend FCF
for dividends and acquisitions first, using any remaining
domestic cash flow for
share repurchases.
Mature Organic Market Growth. Fitch expects low single-digit
organic revenue
growth, given overall mature public safety market growth rates
and funding
constraints associated with strained state and municipal
government finances.
Nonetheless, Motorola Solutions will focus on growth
opportunities including
managed services and integrated command and control solutions.
Reduced Operating Volatility. Fitch expects an increasing mix of
services sales,
including managed services engagements, will result in reduced
operating
volatility, given the more uneven demand for hardware. Motorola
Solutions'
Services segment represented 40% of consolidated sales in 2016,
up from 35% in
the prior year, resulting in more contractual revenue. At the
same time,
Services is less profitable than hardware on a gross margin
basis, which may be
offset with lower operating expense to sustain operating EBITDA
margins going
forward.
Leading Market Positions. Fitch expects the company will
continue to benefit
from leading market positions for public safety markets, driven
in part by
cumulative investments and technology leadership, significant
installed base,
and brand equity. As the company continues ramping its managed
services
capabilities and next generation public safety solutions, Fitch
believes
software providers increasingly will be among its competitors,
although very few
competitors will have similar installed base, technology
capabilities, and
services breadth.
Lower Fixed Cost Structure. Fitch expects the company will
maintain operating
EBITDA margins in the high-20s through the forecast period,
despite lower gross
margins for the faster growing Services segment. Profitability
and FCF profile
will benefit from significant restructuring over recent years
and high operating
expense leverage, although Fitch believes incremental
restructuring will be
limited.
Expectations for Acquisitions. Fitch expects Motorola Solutions
will be
acquisition-minded with a focus on technologies that expand
service capabilities
and customer access, although deals should be smaller in size
and largely funded
organically. FCF seasonality could result in debt financing for
serial deals but
Fitch expects Motorola Solutions would return to total leverage
below 2.5x in
the subsequent near term with profitability growth or, if
necessary, use FCF for
debt reduction.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
--Low single-digit organic growth through the forecast period,
with
contributions from tuck-in acquisitions.
--Modest gross profit margin contraction, driven by higher
services sales mix
offset by lower operating expenses from fixed-cost absorption.
--More modest capital spending requirements beyond the near
term, given elevated
investments in recent years and expected for 2017.
--Minimal debt reduction; the company refinances debt maturities
through the
forecast period.
--10% annual dividend growth.
--Motorola Solutions uses FCF for a combination of acquisitions
and share
repurchases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions could result from expectations for total
leverage
sustained above 2.5x due to:
--Serial acquisitions that are substantially debt- funded;
--Operating EBITDA margin contraction from gross margin
contraction related to a
higher services mix more than offsetting operating
expense-driven leverage.
Positive rating actions could result from:
--Management's commitment to maintain total leverage at 2x or
below, implying
organically funded serial acquisitions within the context of
curtailing share
repurchases;
--Expectations for more than $1 billion of annual FCF.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes the company's liquidity profile is sufficient and
supported by:
--$1 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $455 million of which
is located
outside the U.S.;
--$2.1 billion undrawn RCF expiring 2019.
Fitch's expectations for annual FCF of $650 million to $750
million also
supports liquidity, 60% of which Fitch estimates is generated in
the U.S.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following:
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--RCF at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
60 W Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Kevin McNeil
Director
+1 646-582-4768
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 20, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch made no
adjustments that
depart materially from those contained in the published
financial statements of
Motorola Solutions Incorporated.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
