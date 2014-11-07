(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mozambique's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'.
The Outlooks on
the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B+' and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Mozambique's growth is expected to average above 8% in 2015 and
2016, among the
fastest in Africa, and will continue to benefit from high levels
of
infrastructure investment and the development of extractive
industries,
particularly natural gas. A final investment decision on the
development of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities is expected early next
year, with
production forecast to begin in 2019/20. The cost of developing
on-shore and
off-shore facilities is estimated to be well in excess of
Mozambique's USD17.5bn
GDP. In contrast, the development of the coal sector is being
constrained by
insufficient rail infrastructure as well as low global coal
prices. Inflation is
expected to average 3% in 2014, benefiting from prudent monetary
policy and
exchange rate stability.
Fiscal risks could arise from running high budget deficits and
building up debt
in expectations of natural resource revenues, which remain
subject to a degree
of uncertainty. The budget deficit was revised in August to
13.1% of GDP from
12.8% in the budget (December 2013). Additional capital gains
taxes relating to
the sale of gas field assets, were offset by spending related to
the peace deal
and elections. However, fiscal data for the first five months of
the year shows
only 25% of the full-year expenditure target has been met. As a
result, Fitch
expects a budget deficit of 7.5% of GDP in 2014. Since 2011,
under-execution of
capital projects has consistently resulted in lower than
budgeted deficits.
Public debt has risen sharply since the country received debt
relief in 2001 and
2005, increasing to an estimated 45.4% of GDP in 2014 - above
the 'B' median -
from a low of 37.6% in 2007. Government debt is largely
concessional and as a
result, the interest-to-revenue ratio is well below the 'B'
median. Faster
fiscal consolidation will be important to place debt ratios on a
downward
trajectory and avoid negative rating pressure. Fitch continues
to highlight
risks around the lack of fiscal transparency related to the
ENATUM bond, as well
as public private partnerships and the contingent liabilities
stemming from debt
of state-owned enterprises.
The development of the LNG sector will continue to put pressure
on the current
account deficit. Fitch forecasts the deficit will average 47% of
GDP between
2014 and 2016. We do not expect this to pose a threat to
macroeconomic
stability, with rising imports funded through increased foreign
direct
investment and private debt. Mozambique received USD4.9bn in FDI
in 1H14,
against USD5bn in 2013. Fitch expects the impact on the balance
of payments to
be modest, with reserves still forecast to rise slowly
A ceasefire signed in August, brought an end to nearly two years
of sporadic
violence between civil war rivals Frelimo and Renamo. Although
Renamo never
posed a threat to political stability in Mozambique; it was
slowly undermining
confidence in the business environment. Presidential and
parliamentary elections
held in October were broadly peaceful, with Frelimo, which has
been in power for
40 years, winning comfortably - albeit with a narrower majority.
Opposition
parties highlighted widespread irregularities and fraud.
Low per capita income and human development indicators remain a
major constraint
on the rating, falling below the 'B' median.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, the main factors that individually, or
collectively, could
trigger positive rating action include
- Greater materialisation of the benefits of natural resource
endowments on
government revenue and exports. This will require adequate
investment in
infrastructure to support the development of coal and natural
gas.
-A continued track record of economic management supportive of
strong and stable
economic growth and an improvement in per capita income.
- Further regulatory reforms and more effective implementation
reflected in
improvements in the business environment.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action include
- A severe and sustained fall in commodity prices that
materially erodes
external debt sustainability and places the development of the
coal and LNG
sectors in jeopardy.
- A significant weakening in public finances due to rapid
increases in current
expenditure, leading to large deficits and a sustained increase
in debt.
- An escalation in violence that undermines the business
environment and has a
detrimental impact on exports and investment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The rating and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions:
- Infrastructure development will continue to facilitate the
expansion of the
coal sector and the development of natural gas.
- There is no return to civil war.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014
www.fitchratings.com.
