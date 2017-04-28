(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mozambique's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'RD' and Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'CC'. The Long-Term IDRs do not have Outlooks. The Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'C' and the Country Ceiling at 'B-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'RD' reflects the inability of the Mozambican government to cure the default on external debt to private creditors. Since Fitch downgraded Mozambique to 'RD' in November 2016, the sovereign has missed two further external payments: an USD60 million interest payment on a sovereign Eurobond due January and an USD119 million payment on a guaranteed loan to state-owned company Proindicus due March. The Mozambique government has yet to reach an agreement with creditors that would allow it to service its outstanding debt. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the timing and type of restructuring with existing loan and bondholders and how potential inter-creditor disputes will play out. Fitch expects the process of curing Mozambique's default to be protracted. Some investors are waiting for renewed IMF support and the completion of an audit of Mozambique's SOEs to discuss debt restructuring. The audit was originally set to be completed by end February but has been postponed to end April, and Fitch understands its findings will only be published in its entirety by end-July. Moreover, there is still no clear timetable for a renewed IMF programme. The restructuring of only commercial debt would leave Mozambique with a weak debt profile, as it is multilateral and bilateral debt, which accounts for 83% of total external public debt. At present there is little indication that debt to these creditors will be rescheduled or restructured. General government debt in Mozambique stood at 120% of GDP at end-2016, double the 'B'/'C'/'D' median. Economic growth was only 3.3% in 2016 (the weakest performance in 15 years) as domestic consumption and investment were badly hit by the effects of the debt crisis. Fitch expects a gradual pick-up in economic activity in 2017, helped by a recovery in extractive industries, in particular coal and aluminium exports. We estimate medium-term potential growth at 6%-7%, highlighting the country's positive demographic profile and ongoing investment in extractive sectors. The government's efforts to contain expenditure and generate extra revenue to offset the fall in external aid last year proved largely insufficient, with the deficit standing at close to 6.5% of GDP. In order to establish trust with external institutions further consolidation measures have been announced. Combined with higher growth, this should lead to the deficit gradually narrowing in 2017-18. The sale of Eni's stake in a large LNG field should result in a one-off increase in capital income tax, but there is no certainty as to how the government plans to use these proceeds. Mozambique's external position is improving, in line with a recovery in coal and aluminium prices. This has been reflected in the strengthening of the currency, by around 17% since October. Fitch now expects the current account deficit to fall to around 30% of GDP in 2018, and be financed primarily by FDI. Reserve coverage should average three months of current account receipts in 2017-18. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Mozambique a score equivalent to a rating of 'CCC' or below on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee decided to maintain the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'RD', in line with the Key Rating Drivers mentioned above and reflecting that the SRM score is equivalent to 'CCC or below'. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The curing of the default, such as through a debt restructuring leading to a normalisation of relations with its creditors would lead to an upgrade of the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. At such time, Fitch would review Mozambique's ratings and upgrade the ratings to a level consistent with the sovereign's ability and willingness to service debt, as well as its economic fundamentals. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that broad political stability will be maintained despite sporadic skirmishes between government forces and guerrillas associated with the main opposition party RENAMO. Fitch forecasts Brent oil prices to average USD52.5 per barrel in 2017 and USD55 in 2018. Contact: Primary Analyst Federico Barriga Salazar Director +44 20 3530 1242 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Todd Martinez Associate Director +1 212 908 0897 Committee Chairperson Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001