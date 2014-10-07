(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed M&T Bank
Corporation's
(MTB) ratings at 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Positive.
The affirmation
and Outlook reflects the company's consistent and solid
performance during a
difficult operating environment. Additionally, Fitch views the
company's strong
franchise, veteran management team, and good revenue
diversification as rating
strengths.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holdings
Corporation (MUFG), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC),
Regions Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
MTB's rating affirmation and Positive Outlook mainly reflects
the consistency of
the company's performance during a difficult operating
environment versus peers.
Additionally, Fitch views the company's solid franchise, credit
performance,
veteran management team, and good revenue diversification as
rating strengths.
Offsetting these positives, MTB capital levels tends to be lower
than peers.
However, Fitch's believes the company's strong equity
generation, good asset
quality performance through various credit cycles, solid
reserves when compared
to net charge-offs (NCOs) and moderate dividend payout help
offset the
below-average capital position. Further, MTB has continued to
build its capital
position from historical levels.
MTB's earnings profile is considered to be one of the strongest
of its peer
group as results have not been supported by any reserve release
as the company's
provision expense continues to exceed NCOs. Further, MTB is one
of the most
consistent performers as its earnings measures have seen less
volatility than
most of its large regional peers.
Credit performance has also been solid, despite the company's
large exposure to
commercial real-estate assets (40% of total loans versus large
regional peer
average of 21%). MTB's NCO's and NPAs have outperformed most
peers in numerous
economic downturns evidence of the strong credit culture of the
company.
Additionally, Fitch believes the company's reserve coverage also
provides good
support given loss history.
Further, Fitch considers MTB's management team to be a rating
strength given the
stable, average tenure of 20 plus years with the company.
Further, despite a
history of acquisitions, board composition has not changed
dramatically. Fitch
also notes that the MTB's ownership includes roughly 17% held by
management and
employees of the company which creates a strong alignment
between management and
shareholders interest.
Although capital position is considered to be MTB's weak spot,
Fitch
acknowledges the company's improved capital ratios from
historical levels such
as TCE, leverage and Common Tier 1. The company has continued to
build its
capital position. As of 2Q'14, TCE and Tier 1 Common estimated
(under Basel III)
stood at 8.45% (up 84bps compared to 2Q13) and approximately
9.24% (up 114bps
from 2Q13), respectively. Further, Fitch believes the company's
strong and
consistent earnings and credit profile through various credit
cycles affords the
leaner capital position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects to resolve the Outlook following the removal of
the
BSA/AML-related MOU or final approval to acquire Hudson City,
which would
indicate sufficient improvement in its BSA/AML risk management
program. If the
regulatory order or the acquisition is still not completed
within the next 12
months, Fitch may consider revising the Outlook to Stable.
Positive rating momentum also hinges on MTB successful
remediation of its
current BSA/AML deficiencies without any material regulatory
fines and/or
restrictions. Additionally, Fitch would expect MTB's capital
position to
continue to build while maintaining strong earnings, solid
reserves and good
credit performance.
Conversely, negative rating drivers would be a more aggressive
approach to
capital management, and/or announcing an acquisition in the near
term given the
sizeable Hudson City transaction. In addition, unexpected
changes to current
business strategy or key executive management would also be
viewed negatively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
MTB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should MTB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for MTB, given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that MTB may not receive a long-term debt requirement, its
ratings may not
be impacted as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MTB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, MTB is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MTB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by MTB and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from MTB or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by MTB and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in MTB's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of MTB's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of
Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co and Wilmington Trust, N.A.
(formerly M&T
Bank, NA) are equalized across the group.
The IDRs and VRs of MTB's other major rated operating
subsidiaries are equalized
with MTB's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that these entities are
core to MTB's
business strategy and financial profile. These entities include:
Wilmington
Trust Corporation and Wilmington Trust Company whose IDRs would
be sensitive to
the same factors that might drive a change in MTB's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of MTB to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in MTB's IDRs.
To the extent that one of MTB's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from MTB's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
MTB's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by MTB and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in MTB's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive
Outlook:
M&T Bank Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor 'NF'.
Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Wilmington Trust, N.A. (formerly M&T Bank, NA)
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Wilmington Trust Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive;
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at `NF'.
Wilmington Trust Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
M&T Capital Trust I - III
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Provident Bankshares Corp.
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
Provident Bank of Maryland
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
Provident (MD) Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
