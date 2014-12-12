(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Muang Thai
Life Assurance Public Company Limited's (MTL) International and
National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-' and 'AAA(tha)',
respectively. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect MTL's sound capital buffers, sustained solid
profitability,
and strong market position and franchise in the domestic market.
MTL's regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio improved to 477%
at end-3Q14
(460% at end-3Q13) - among the highest in the industry and above
the 140%
regulatory minimum. MTL has no external debt. Fitch believes MTL
can withstand
the upcoming strengthening in regulatory capital requirements,
underpinned by
its solid capital buffers and prudent capital management.
MTL is Thailand's second-largest life insurer in total premiums
written - 15.4%
market share as at 3Q14 (3Q13: 14.0%). Fitch expects the company
to continue
consolidating its strong market position and close the gap on
AIA Company
Limited Thailand Branch (21.6% market share as at 3Q14)
supported by the strong
growth in bancassurance and MTL's solid franchise.
The company maintained solid profitability with an annualised
pre-tax return on
assets at 4.2% in 1H14, unchanged from 1H13, thanks to its good
pricing
discipline and its fairly diversified products and distribution
channels. MTL
benefits from the exclusive distribution channels of
Kasikornbank (IDR:
BBB+/Stable), its major shareholder, and has enjoyed strong
growth in the last
few years. MTL's premiums written in the first nine months of
2014 grew 26.6%
yoy - of which 71.6% are distributed through bancassurance.
MTL's investments remain conservative. The investment portfolio
mainly consisted
of investment grade fixed income assets (85% of invested assets)
with low
allocation in risky assets (10% of invested assets) at end-1H14.
Fitch believes
MTL will not materially shift its investment allocation into
risky assets due to
its prudent investment strategy and the higher risk charges for
holding risky
assets in the upcoming regulatory changes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a material decline
in its capital
buffer that can be seen in its risk-based-capital ratio dropping
below 250% for
an extended period, and a sustained weakening in profitability
that is reflected
in pre-tax return on assets sustained below 1%. If Thailand's
Long-Term Local
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' with Stable Outlook
is downgraded,
the IFS rating on the insurer is also likely to be lowered.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as MTL's International
IFS rating is at
the same level as Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR. MTL's
National IFS is
already at the highest possible level.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Siew Wai Wan (International rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Sentec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Trin Siriwutiset (National rating)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road
Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analysts
Trin Siriwutiset (International rating)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Siew Wai Wan (National rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Disclosure: Muang Thai Life Assurance Company Limited (of which
KBANK holds a
38.3% economic interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings
(Thailand)
Limited. Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (of which
KBANK holds a 100%
stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. No
shareholder, other than Fitch Ratings Limited of the UK, is
involved in the
day-to-day operations of, or credit rating reviews undertaken by
Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4
September 2014 and
"National Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
