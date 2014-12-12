(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited's (MTL) International and National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-' and 'AAA(tha)', respectively. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect MTL's sound capital buffers, sustained solid profitability, and strong market position and franchise in the domestic market. MTL's regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio improved to 477% at end-3Q14 (460% at end-3Q13) - among the highest in the industry and above the 140% regulatory minimum. MTL has no external debt. Fitch believes MTL can withstand the upcoming strengthening in regulatory capital requirements, underpinned by its solid capital buffers and prudent capital management. MTL is Thailand's second-largest life insurer in total premiums written - 15.4% market share as at 3Q14 (3Q13: 14.0%). Fitch expects the company to continue consolidating its strong market position and close the gap on AIA Company Limited Thailand Branch (21.6% market share as at 3Q14) supported by the strong growth in bancassurance and MTL's solid franchise. The company maintained solid profitability with an annualised pre-tax return on assets at 4.2% in 1H14, unchanged from 1H13, thanks to its good pricing discipline and its fairly diversified products and distribution channels. MTL benefits from the exclusive distribution channels of Kasikornbank (IDR: BBB+/Stable), its major shareholder, and has enjoyed strong growth in the last few years. MTL's premiums written in the first nine months of 2014 grew 26.6% yoy - of which 71.6% are distributed through bancassurance. MTL's investments remain conservative. The investment portfolio mainly consisted of investment grade fixed income assets (85% of invested assets) with low allocation in risky assets (10% of invested assets) at end-1H14. Fitch believes MTL will not materially shift its investment allocation into risky assets due to its prudent investment strategy and the higher risk charges for holding risky assets in the upcoming regulatory changes. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a material decline in its capital buffer that can be seen in its risk-based-capital ratio dropping below 250% for an extended period, and a sustained weakening in profitability that is reflected in pre-tax return on assets sustained below 1%. If Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' with Stable Outlook is downgraded, the IFS rating on the insurer is also likely to be lowered. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as MTL's International IFS rating is at the same level as Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR. MTL's National IFS is already at the highest possible level. Contact: Primary Analysts Siew Wai Wan (International rating) Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Sentec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Trin Siriwutiset (National rating) Associate Director +662 108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road Lumpini, Patumwan Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analysts Trin Siriwutiset (International rating) Associate Director +662 108 0154 Siew Wai Wan (National rating) Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Disclosure: Muang Thai Life Assurance Company Limited (of which KBANK holds a 38.3% economic interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited. Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (of which KBANK holds a 100% stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited. No shareholder, other than Fitch Ratings Limited of the UK, is involved in the day-to-day operations of, or credit rating reviews undertaken by Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4 September 2014 and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.