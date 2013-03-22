(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Muang Thai Life
Assurance Public Company Limited's (MTL) International and
National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+' and 'AA+(tha)',
respectively. The
Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The affirmation reflects MTL's strengthened market position,
strong and stable
profitability and solid capitalisation. The ratings also reflect
support from
its major shareholders, Ageas Insurance International N.V.
(Ageas; IDR
BBB+/Stable) and Kasikornbank (KBANK: IDR BBB+/Stable),
Thailand's
fourth-largest bank. Ageas provides operational and technical
support, while
KBANK provides MTL with a strong bancassurance channel.
MTL is the third-largest life insurer in Thailand by assets. Its
market share in
gross written premium has consistently increased, driven by its
strong
bancassurance and agent channel. MTL became the second largest
life insurer by
gross written premium in 2012 when its market share reached
12.5%, up from 11.5%
in 2011 .
MTL's profitability is driven by strong premium growth, stable
investment yield,
cost discipline and favourable mortality experiences. Net profit
in 9M12
increased 63% yoy, mainly due to premium growth and a lower
corporate tax rate.
MTL's premium growth benefited from strong industry growth and
market share
gain. For 2012, MTL's premium increased 29%, outpacing the
sector average of 19%
which was also its fastest for 10 years. Fitch takes comfort
that such rapid
growth is a result of MTL's competitiveness and a low insurance
penetration in
Thailand. Fitch expects the positive momentum in profitability
to continue in
2013.
MTL's investment policy remains conservative, with fixed income
and deposits
accounting for 85% of total invested assets and equity
allocation at 8%-11% over
the past four years. The insurer's strategy has been to increase
allocation to
investment-grade corporate bonds to enhance yield. The credit
quality of its
corporate fixed income assets has, on average, been strong. MTL
has narrowed its
asset/liability duration gap with more long-term bonds and a
change to product
mix.
MTL's capitalisation has been strong by all measures. Its
capital ratio based on
the risk-based capital (RBC) was 377% as of Q312, versus a
regulatory
requirement at 140%. It has no leverage and does not have any
plans to use debt
financing. Fitch expects capitalisation would continue to be
strong, supported
by firm profitability and prudent capital management.
Rating Sensitivities
Key triggers for positive rating action for International and
National IFS
include further sustainable improvements in its market franchise
which narrow
the gap with its major peer, American International Assurance
Company Limited
(AAA(tha)/Stable) while maintaining strong capitalisation and
stable
profitability.
Key triggers for negative rating action for International and
National IFS
include material weakening in capitalisation with RBC falling
below 180% for an
extended period. A significant deterioration in market position
or profitability
could also be negative for ratings.
Disclosure: Muang Thai Life Assurance Company Limited (of which
KBANK holds a
38.3% economic interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings
(Thailand)
Limited. Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (of which
KBANK holds a 100%
stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. No
shareholder, other than Fitch Ratings Limited of the UK, is
involved in the
day-to-day operations of, or credit rating reviews undertaken by
Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 11
January 2013 and
"National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011 are available
on
www.fitchratings.com.
