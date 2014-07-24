(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mubadala Development
Company PJSC's (Mubadala) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior
unsecured rating at 'AA' and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. Mubadala Development Company -GMTN B.V.'s (MDC) global
medium-term note (GMTN) programme and outstanding notes and MDC's euro
commercial paper programme (ECP) have also been affirmed at 'AA' and 'F1+',
respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
State Support
Fitch applies its parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology in rating
Mubadala, concluding that there is a strong relationship between Mubadala and
the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable/F1+), resulting in the ratings being
aligned. Strong sovereign ties remain the primary rating driver for Mubadala.
Consistent State Funding
As of FYE 2013, the company had received shareholder contributions from the
government totalling AED152.5bn.
Long-Term State Ownership
Mubadala's 100% state ownership status is mandated by law and unlikely to
change. It can only be dissolved after 2052, 50 years from its formation, by
Emiri decree, or if its mandate is deemed complete. Established in 2002 through
Emiri decree No. 12, Mubadala is Abu Dhabi's primary business development
company.
State Development Strategy
Mubadala's mission is to achieve economic returns while advancing the
government's long-term policy plans - the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. Abu
Dhabi wants Mubadala to drive economic and social development to ensure an
increase in wealth for future generations. Board membership includes five
members of the Abu Dhabi executive council, including the chairman, Sheikh
Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
Unaffected by Public Debt Policy
Explicit contingent liabilities are clearly delineated and the supervision of
the borrowing plans of government-related enterprises (GREs) and state-owned
enterprises (and consequently Mubadala's), has been tightened, with ultimate
authority still residing in the Executive Council (the Emirate's highest
government body). Abu Dhabi's ability to support its GREs and SOEs is not in
question. Potential contingent liabilities, notably support for other emirates,
is at Abu Dhabi's discretion and, as in 2009, is unlikely to be material
compared with Abu Dhabi's assets, if required.
Fitch continues to apply its parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology in
rating these entities, as we understand that the implicit state support from the
Emirate of Abu Dhabi has not changed. Fitch does not rate the fourth of the
emirate's largest SOEs - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) (for more
details, see 'Fitch: Major SOE Ratings Still Benefit from Abu Dhabi Support',
dated 24 October 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mubadala's rating is currently equalised with that of Abu Dhabi. A negative
rating action could result from a downgrade of the sovereign, any change in the
implied support and commitment from, and ownership by the state of Abu Dhabi. A
significant change in Mubadala's operational structure or any potential
flotation of key operating assets would also prompt a review of the ratings.
A positive rating action on Abu Dhabi, could lead to a positive rating action on
the issuer.
For the sovereign rating of Abu Dhabi, Fitch outlined the following
sensitivities in its rating action commentary of 21 February 2014:
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to positive
rating action are:
- Addressing deficiencies in structural indicators and strengthening
policymaking institutions, relative to peers, which would ultimately be
conducive to reducing the economy's dependence on oil.
- An improvement in the transparency and availability of key data.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to negative
rating action are:
- A sustained period of sharply lower oil prices that materially erodes fiscal
and external buffers, coupled with the crystallisation of significant contingent
liabilities.
- Spill over from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts economic, social or
political stability.