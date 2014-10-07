(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MUFG
Americas Holdings
Corporation (MUAH) ratings at 'A/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable. The
affirmation reflects strong capital levels and solid asset
quality metrics
through the cycle.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holdings
Corporation (MUAH), PNC Financial Service
s Group, Inc. (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions
Bancorporation
(ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch has affirmed MUAH's IDR at 'A' reflecting the company's
solid
capitalization and asset quality. These strengths are balanced
against MUAH's
weaker earnings and higher deposit costs compared to peer. Fitch
also notes
elevated growth levels in commercial and shared national credit
(SNC)
portfolios, which is viewed cautiously given the competitive
dynamics and
potentially weaker underwriting standards seen in the space.
Capital remains the primary ratings strength for the
institution. MUAH's TCE
ratio remains the highest amongst the large regional peer group.
The tangible
common equity (TCE) ratio for the company improved to 10.8% up
from 9.1% the
prior year. Fitch expects MUAH to retain elevated capital levels
relative to
peers.
MUAH maintained solid asset quality through the cycle. In
particular, MUAH's
residential portfolio significantly outperformed the sector due
to maintenance
of pragmatic underwriting standards such as FICO scores over 720
and loan to
values at 80% or lower. Asset Quality remains strong with NPAs
and credit costs
remaining low compared to the large regional peers. MUAH solid
history of
execution and low loss levels through the cycle is a ratings
strength for the
company. However, MUAH has generated loan growth in excess of
its peers. Loans
have grown by a 6.9% compounded annual rate since 2012, which
Fitch views
cautiously.
Fitch expects MUAH's earnings profile to remain a rating
weakness for the
company. Both return on average assets and pre-tax,
pre-provision income rank
second lowest amongst the large regional peer group. Weak
earnings are
attributed to weak net interest margin, higher cost of funds and
weak fee
revenue contribution. Given MUAH's relatively higher dependence
on spread
income, Fitch expects higher earnings volatility though rate
cycles for the
company.
MUAH benefits from a solid deposit-gathering network, which is
principally
located in the western U.S. The company's loan to deposit ratio
stood at 89%,
which is slightly below the large regional bank peer median.
Fitch expects loan
to deposit ratios to rise in the medium term as the Federal
Reserve's monetary
policy becomes less accommodative. Although MUAH's funding
profile is solid, the
cost of deposits is significantly higher than its peers.
MUAH is a $109 billion holding company headquartered in San
Francisco and is one
of the 30 largest commercial bank holding companies in the U.S.
Its bank
subsidiary, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., is a full service commercial
bank with
banking offices predominantly located in the west coast. MUAH is
a wholly-owned
subsidiary of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU),
which is a
subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch does not envision any near-term upside to the ratings as
the level of
earnings and diversity of revenues lag similarly rated peers.
Capital levels are the highest amongst the peer group. However,
should capital
levels be managed to materially lower levels near the peer group
median, the
ratings could be downgraded. Asset quality deterioration could
also be a
negative ratings driver, particularly in light of commercial
portfolio growth
over the past two years. Although not anticipated, ratings could
be downgraded
if its parent's rating (BTMU; rated 'A' with a Stable Outlook by
Fitch) were to
be downgraded by several notches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
MUAH's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should MUAH begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing
the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to
meet near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies. This is
viewed as
unlikely though for MUAH given the strength of the holding
company liquidity
profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
view that MUAH may not receive a long-term debt requirement, its
ratings may not
be impacted as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MUAH has a Support Rating of '1'. The '1' support reflects the
extremely high
probability of support from its parent, BTMU. Since this support
is based on
institutional support, there is no Support Floor Rating
assigned.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MUAH's Support Rating is sensitive to Fitch's view of its
importance to the
parent company and to the parent company's propensity to provide
support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by MUAH and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from MUAH or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by MUAH and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in MUAH VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
MUAH uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's IDR
and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by MUAH and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in MUAH long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a';
--Support rating '1';
--Senior debt at 'A'
--Subordinated debt at 'A-'.
MUFG Union Bank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a';
--Support rating '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14' (July 23, 2014);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls
to Neutral)'
(July 15, 2014);
--'Risk Radar Global 1Q14' (April 1, 2014).
