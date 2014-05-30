(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Multibank's
(MB) viability
(VR) and long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'bb+' and
'BB+' respectively.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's
national
ratings. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and National Ratings
MB's viability rating (VR) drives its Long-term IDR and national
ratings. The
bank's risk appetite for growth and capitalization levels highly
influences its
VR. The ratings also consider sound asset quality, an improved
funding mix and
adequate liquidity. The Rating Outlook on the bank's long-term
IDRs is Stable
given MBs consistent financial performance. Nevertheless, it
remains challenging
for MB to improve its competitive position and enhance its
profitability metrics
to support internal capital generation and future growth in a
highly competitive
market.
MB has emerged as a relevant contender in the middle market and
retail segments
in Panama. MB has steadily expanded its network, heightened its
profile and
improved its franchise as the bank increased its market share to
3.7% of general
licensed banks' total unconsolidated assets by YE13.
Resilient margins and growing loan volumes coupled with moderate
credit costs
allowed MB to post moderate but consistent profitability ratios.
MB will need
further income diversification and cost control to face
competition and rising
interest rates.
Sound credit origination, adequate remedial management and a
positive operating
environment underpinned asset quality. Past due loans (PDLs) for
90-plus days
stood at approximately 1% at YE13 and are well covered by
reserves.
Concentration on both sides of the balance sheet is moderate
after years of
continuous improvement.
The overhauled commercial strategy helped widen the deposit base
while changing
the deposit mix and lowering funding costs. MB's liquidity
remains sound and is
supplemented by adequate contingency plans. However, the
increase of
longer-tenor loans creates the need to further diversify funding
to prevent
undesired asset/liability gaps in a highly competitive market
that could create
pressures to become more aggressive in credit or pricing.
As the Panamanian economy boomed, MB grew into retail and SME
but also found
opportunities arising from the consolidation at the top of the
market.
Accordingly, MB gained in market share and diversified and
strengthened its
balance sheet. Moreover, the bank has embarked on an expansion
abroad leveraging
its expertise in SME and consumer sectors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's expectation of no support. As a longstanding
dollarized economy,
Panama lacks a lender of last resort, though Banco Nacional de
Panama, the
largest state controlled bank, could provide temporary liquidity
loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
A sustained improvement in the bank's capital position (FCC
above 11%) driven by
sufficient internal capital generation to support MB's expected
asset growth
could lead to an improvement in the bank's ratings.
Additionally, the ratings
could improve in the medium term if the bank continues to
solidify its franchise
and diversify its revenues while maintaining low concentrations
on both sides of
the balance sheet and good asset quality.
Multibank's ratings could be negatively affected by a decline in
its capital and
reserves cushion, or a significant weakening of its
profitability (ROAA below
1.2%). Additionally, rapid growth which pressures the bank's
Fitch Core Capital
ratio below 9% could also be negative.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given Fitch's view of Panama's limited ability and willingness
to support MB,
Fitch considers that there is no upside potential in these
ratings over the
foreseeable future.
Fitch has affirmed MB's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA-(pan)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(pan)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 5, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
