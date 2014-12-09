(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Munich
Reinsurance
Company's (Munich Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
and Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch
has also
affirmed the ratings of core entities within the Munich Re
group. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Munich Re's strong and consistent
earnings generation,
very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalisation, as assessed
by Fitch's Prism
factor based model (FBM) and very strong reinsurance franchise.
A marginal
offsetting factor is the mixed performance of Munich Re's
ERGO-branded primary
insurance operations.
Munich Re's property and casualty (P&C) reinsurance business is
expected to
account for a major part of the company's operating earnings in
the foreseeable
future. Fitch views maintaining earnings metrics at a level
commensurate with
'AA' ratings, in the context of adverse market conditions, as
key in the next 12
to 18 months. The pricing outcome of the 1 January 2015 renewal
is viewed as an
important indicator of prospective performance, given the
significant proportion
of Munich Re's business renewed at this time.
Fitch considers Munich Re's reinsurance operation as one of a
select group that
have the scale, diversity and financial strength to attract the
highest quality
business being placed into the global reinsurance market. Fitch
views this
strength as a key factor that should assist the reinsurer in
protecting its
market share, in the event of a protracted soft market and the
continued entry
of alternative capital into the reinsurance sector.
The performance of Munich Re's ERGO-branded primary insurance
businesses remains
mixed, but their contribution to earnings is expected to be more
consistent in
the medium term. The German primary life operations continue to
face challenges
related to high levels of interest guarantees, due to the
persistence of low
investment yields. Positively, P&C insurance achieved healthy
growth and strong
underwriting profitability during 2014, which is expected to
continue into 2015.
Fitch regards Munich Re's capitalisation as 'very strong'
measured by the
agency's Prism factor based model. The reinsurer's IFRS equity
is sensitive to
interest-rate-induced movements in the market value of its
fixed-interest
investment portfolio. The agency believes that on an
economic-value basis, this
sensitivity would be reduced by offsetting movements in the
value of
liabilities. Munich Re's strong capitalisation enables it to
provide
underwriting capacity on a continuous and large-scale basis,
should it so wish.
Munich Re uses limited retrocession coverage and other forms of
risk mitigation,
leaving net losses relatively near to gross losses. Fitch
considers Munich Re's
catastrophe risk as reasonable in the context of a highly
diversified
catastrophe portfolio by geography and in relation to the
group's strong capital
position. The agency notes that in years where catastrophe
losses are closer to
the historical average, the group generates the majority of its
profits from its
P&C reinsurance operations, benefiting from overall solid
margins within its
catastrophe book.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Munich Re's ratings could be upgraded if it improves
profitability on a
sustainable basis, including a return on equity of 10% or above
and a run-rate
P&C reinsurance combined ratio of 96% or lower, provided the
capital base
remains 'very strong' as assessed by FBM.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
a sustained
material drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position to
below 'very
strong', as measured by FBM, a run-rate combined ratio of 102%
or above, or
strong underperformance relative to peers.
The rating actions are as follows:
Munich Re:
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
All subordinated debt ratings: affirmed at 'A'
DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung AG
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
ERGO Lebensversicherung AG
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG
IDR rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Europaeische Reiseversicherung AG
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
VORSORGE Lebensversicherung AG
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Munich Re America, Inc.
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Munich Re America Corporation
IDR rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
USD500m senior debt due 2026: affirmed at 'A+'
Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection & Insurance Co.
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
