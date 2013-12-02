(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
France-based MutRe's
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-' with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the company's strong capital position,
the financial
flexibility provided by its committed shareholder base, its
consistent strategy
and its solid franchise in the French accident and health
reinsurance market.
The rating remains constrained by the company's small size and
geographical
concentration, by its modest profitability and by its exposure
to potential
pandemic risks not fully covered by the company's retrocession
programme. In
addition, Fitch believes that the company's size makes it more
susceptible than
larger companies to operational risks and to changes in the
external operating
environment.
According to Fitch's own risk-based capital assessment, MutRe's
capitalisation
remains strong and more than commensurate with its 'A-' rating.
The regulatory
Solvency I ratio was slightly up at 201% at end-2012 (195% in
2011). MutRe's net
profit recovered to EUR3.6m in 2012, reflecting improved
underwriting results
with a net combined ratio of 103% (106% in 2011). Nevertheless,
the low interest
rate environment continues to depress the investment return as
assets are
managed fairly cautiously and invested mainly in high-quality
fixed-income
assets. Fitch expects MutRe's profitability to remain fairly
resilient.
MutRe is a French reinsurance company with shareholder's funds
of EUR120m at
end-2012 and gross written premiums of EUR365m in 2012. Major
business lines are
health (58%), protection (mostly death and disability, 33%) and
long-term care
products (9%).
MutRe predominantly offers proportional reinsurance treaties to
more than 50
French primary insurers, mostly mutual organisations. The
company currently
employs 26 staff.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include a failure to
maintain profitability
(as measured, for example, by the three-year average combined
ratio failing to
stay below 105%) or if MutRe is unable to renew contracts. In
addition, the
rating could be downgraded if there is a sustained decline of
the regulatory
solvency ratio to below 170%.
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the medium term, given
the financial
and business profile of the company, in particular its size and
lack of
significant diversification.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anais Daveine
Associate Director
+33 1 4429 92 80
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
