(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MutRe's
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the company's strong capital position,
the financial
flexibility provided by its committed shareholder base, its
consistent strategy
and its solid franchise in the French accident and health
reinsurance market.
The rating remains constrained by the company's small size and
geographical
concentration, modest profitability and its exposure to
potential pandemic risks
not fully covered by the company's retrocession programme. In
addition, Fitch
believes that the company's size makes it more susceptible than
larger companies
to operational risks and to changes in the external operating
environment.
According to Fitch's own risk-based capital assessment, MutRe's
capitalisation
remains strong and commensurate with the rating level. The
regulatory Solvency I
ratio was slightly up at 201% at end-2012 (195% in 2011).
MutRe's net profit
recovered to EUR3.6m in 2012 reflecting improved underwriting
results with a net
combined ratio of 103% (106% in 2011). Nevertheless, the low
interest rate
environment continues to penalise investment return as assets
are managed
relatively cautiously and invested mainly in high-quality
fixed-income assets.
Fitch expects MutRe's profitability to remain relatively
resilient in the
foreseeable future.
MutRe is a French reinsurance company with shareholder's funds
of EUR120m and
gross written premiums of EUR365m in 2012. Major business lines
are health
(58%), protection (mostly death and disability, 33%) and long
term care products
(9%).
MutRe predominantly offers proportional reinsurance treaties to
more than 50
French primary insurers, mostly mutual organisations. The
company currently
employs 26 staff.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include a failure to
improve profitability
(as measured, for example, by the three-year average combined
ratio not
improving to below 105%) or if MutRe was unable to renew
contracts. In addition,
the rating could be downgraded if there was a sustained decline
of the
regulatory solvency ratio to below 170%.
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the medium term, given
the financial
and business profile of the company, in particular its size and
lack of
significant diversification.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anais Daveine
Associate Director
+33 1 4429 92 80
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 11
January 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.