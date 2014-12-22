(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MutRe's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the company's strong capital position, the financial flexibility provided by its committed shareholder base, its consistent strategy and its solid franchise in the French accident and health reinsurance market. The rating remains constrained by the company's small size and geographical concentration. Fitch believes that MutRe's size makes it more susceptible than larger companies to operational risks and changes in the external operating environment. Fitch considers MutRe's capital adequacy to be very strong, based on Fitch's own internal risk-based assessment and on the regulatory solvency ratio. At end-2013, MutRe's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) score was 'Very Strong' and the regulatory Solvency I ratio was 230% (2012: 201%). In 2013, MutRe reported a stable non-life net combined ratio of 103% and a net profit of EUR6m. The increase in net income was mainly explained by a EUR7.3m one-off due to the termination of a litigation and supported by better underwriting performance in life activities. Fitch expects MutRe's net profit to decrease in 2014, driven by a lower underwriting result, mainly due to the negative impact of the low interest rates on net long-term care provisions and lower prior year reserve releases compared with 2013. MutRe is a French reinsurance company with shareholders' funds of EUR127m at end-2013 and gross written premiums of EUR369m in 2013. Major business lines are health (53%), protection (mostly death and disability, 33%) and long-term care (14%). MutRe predominantly offers proportional reinsurance treaties to more than 50 French primary insurers, mostly mutual organisations. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include a failure to maintain profitability (as measured, for example, by the three-year average combined ratio failing to stay below 105%) or a sustained decline of the Prism FBM score to below 'Very Strong'. In addition, MutRe's rating could be downgraded if the company were unable to renew contracts and maintain its franchise. An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, given the financial and business profile of the company, in particular its size and lack of significant diversification. Contact: Primary Analyst Amelie Hibos Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 78 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.