(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed N M
Rothschild & Sons
Limited's (NMR) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
with a Stable
Outlook. The Short-term IDR has also been affirmed at 'F2'. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR
NMR's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone strength. The
ratings are
principally driven by NMR's solid company profile, which is
supported by its UK
and European independent financial advisory franchise. The
bank's strong
liquidity and funding and capitalisation and leverage are other
key rating
drivers underpinning the 'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR) and IDR.
NMR's business
model is concentrated on global financial advisory compared with
more
diversified peers, somewhat constraining the rating. While the
bank is growing
its asset finance and leasing business and debt fund management,
they lack the
same strong franchise as NMR's global financial advisory
business.
The bank's term retail deposits have added diversity and a
longer tenor to the
funding base and reduced the need for wholesale funding, which
Fitch views
positively. Fitch believes capitalisation is acceptable at
current levels and
able to absorb potential losses from the reducing legacy loan
book. Fitch views
NMR's capital and its trajectory as appropriate in the context
of its risk
profile and rating. Liquidity is supported by on-going loan book
reduction and a
buffer of highly liquid securities and central bank reserves.
NMR's loan book is moderately concentrated in commercial
property loans with
high average loan-to-value and impaired loans ratios. In Fitch's
view, impaired
loans will remain high as a proportion of the loan book in the
medium term but
the loan book will run off in the next few years and unreserved
impaired loans
to equity is manageable.
NMR has an established stable management team and corporate
culture due to the
family control and long-term objectives. While public disclosure
is not of the
same standard as with listed companies, we believe we have good
management
disclosure from NMR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR
The bank's earnings are vulnerable to changes in the economic
and operating
environment as its independent advisory model is sensitive to
market risk
stemming from cyclical market activity. The ratings could be
downgraded if
advisory fees look set to remain at a lower level for a
prolonged period, which
Fitch believes would damage NMR's long-term ability to deliver a
stable source
of internal capital generation. NMR's compensation ratio remains
high relative
to many other financial institutions but Fitch views this as a
feature of the
company's advisory profile. Damage to NMR's reputation and
franchise could also
materially affect its advisory business and impact its ratings.
Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the medium term, given the
risk in the
bank's lending book, although we see lower tail risk. The
strategic reduction of
most of its loan book, while reducing risks in the medium term,
may be
challenged by negative price developments in commercial real
estate, which could
constrain the bank's ability to reduce its exposures. The
limited
diversification of activities and company profile may also
constrain the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NMR's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that while support from the authorities is
possible, it cannot be
relied upon. There is limited upside due to NMR's small domestic
franchise and
the reduced willingness from the UK authorities to support
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - PROGRAMME RATING AND
NOTES
The programme ratings of Rothschilds Continuations Finance PLC
(RCF) are driven
by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by NMR. The
ratings are equalised
with NMR's IDRs.
In addition NMR guarantees the perpetual subordinated notes of
its subsidiary,
RCF, which on-lends the proceeds to NMR. In line with Fitch's
criteria, RCF's
subordinated upper Tier 2 notes are rated three notches below
NMR's VR,
reflecting its relative subordination (one notch) and
incremental
non-performance risk characteristics (two notches).
The ratings for the programme and subordinated issue are
sensitive to a change
in NMR's VR and IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
NMR
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
RCF
Senior Unsecured Programme Rating affirmed at 'BBB+'/ F2
Hybrid debt (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed at 'BB+'
