(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed N M
Rothschild & Sons
Limited's (NMR) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
with a Stable
Outlook. The Short-term IDR has also been affirmed at 'F2'. A
full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
NMR's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone strength. Its
strong European
advisory franchise, strong liquidity and acceptable
capitalisation are key
rating drivers underpinning the 'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR).
Liquidity is also
supported by ongoing loan book reduction. The Rothschild Reserve
term retail
deposits have added diversity and longer tenor to the funding
base and reduced
wholesale funding. NMR also has a strong buffer of highly liquid
securities.
Fitch believes capitalisation is acceptable at current levels
and able to absorb
potential losses from asset quality deterioration.
NMR's loan book is moderately concentrated in leveraged loans
and commercial
property loans with high average loan-to-value and impaired
loans ratios. In
Fitch's view, impaired loans will remain high in the medium
term, and the bank
could experience further high loan impairment charges.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's earnings are vulnerable to changes in the economic
and operating
environment as its independent advisory model is linked to
market activity. The
ratings could be downgraded if advisory fees look set to remain
at a lower level
for a prolonged period, which Fitch believes would damage NMR's
long-term
ability to deliver a stable source of internal capital
generation. Damage to
NMR's franchise could also materially affect its advisory
business and impact
its ratings.
Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the medium term, given the
inherent risks
in the bank's lending book. The strategic reduction of most of
its loan book,
while reducing risks in the medium-term, may be challenged by
negative price
developments in commercial real estate, which could constrain
the bank's ability
to sell its exposures.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NMR's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that while support from the authorities is
possible, it cannot be
relied upon. There is limited upside due to the reduced
willingness to support
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
NMR guarantees the perpetual subordinated notes of its
subsidiary, Rothschilds
Continuation Finance Plc (RCF), which on-lends the proceeds to
NMR.
RCF's senior unsecured ratings are equalised with those of NMR
based on Fitch's
belief that NMR will support debt issued by RCF. The ratings are
broadly
sensitive to the same considerations that affect NMR's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
In line with Fitch's criteria, RCF's subordinated upper Tier 2
notes are rated
three notches below NMR's VR, reflecting its relative
subordination (one notch)
and incremental non-performance risk characteristics (two
notches).
The rating actions are as follows:
NMR
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
RCF
Senior unsecured long-term rating (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed
at 'BBB+'
Senior unsecured short-term rating (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed
at 'F2'
Hybrid debt (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1591
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alan Milne
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1491
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (15 August
2012), Evaluating Corporate Governance (12 December 2012),
Securities Firms
Criteria (15 August 2012) and Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities (05 December 2012) are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.