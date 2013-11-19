(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed N M Rothschild & Sons Limited's (NMR) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-term IDR has also been affirmed at 'F2'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT NMR's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone strength. Its strong European advisory franchise, strong liquidity and acceptable capitalisation are key rating drivers underpinning the 'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR). Liquidity is also supported by ongoing loan book reduction. The Rothschild Reserve term retail deposits have added diversity and longer tenor to the funding base and reduced wholesale funding. NMR also has a strong buffer of highly liquid securities. Fitch believes capitalisation is acceptable at current levels and able to absorb potential losses from asset quality deterioration. NMR's loan book is moderately concentrated in leveraged loans and commercial property loans with high average loan-to-value and impaired loans ratios. In Fitch's view, impaired loans will remain high in the medium term, and the bank could experience further high loan impairment charges. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's earnings are vulnerable to changes in the economic and operating environment as its independent advisory model is linked to market activity. The ratings could be downgraded if advisory fees look set to remain at a lower level for a prolonged period, which Fitch believes would damage NMR's long-term ability to deliver a stable source of internal capital generation. Damage to NMR's franchise could also materially affect its advisory business and impact its ratings. Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the medium term, given the inherent risks in the bank's lending book. The strategic reduction of most of its loan book, while reducing risks in the medium-term, may be challenged by negative price developments in commercial real estate, which could constrain the bank's ability to sell its exposures. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR NMR's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that while support from the authorities is possible, it cannot be relied upon. There is limited upside due to the reduced willingness to support banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY NMR guarantees the perpetual subordinated notes of its subsidiary, Rothschilds Continuation Finance Plc (RCF), which on-lends the proceeds to NMR. RCF's senior unsecured ratings are equalised with those of NMR based on Fitch's belief that NMR will support debt issued by RCF. The ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that affect NMR's IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES In line with Fitch's criteria, RCF's subordinated upper Tier 2 notes are rated three notches below NMR's VR, reflecting its relative subordination (one notch) and incremental non-performance risk characteristics (two notches). The rating actions are as follows: NMR Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' RCF Senior unsecured long-term rating (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed at 'BBB+' Senior unsecured short-term rating (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed at 'F2' Hybrid debt (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Denzil De Bie Director +44 20 3530 1591 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alan Milne Analyst +44 20 3530 1491 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 