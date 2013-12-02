LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Namibia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB' respectively. The issue ratings on Namibia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Country Ceiling at 'A-', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and National rating on the South African scale at 'AA-(zaf)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Namibia's 'BBB-' IDR is supported by its low public debt (26% of GDP in 2013) and the sovereign net external creditor position. Real GDP growth has remained robust despite difficult external conditions in recent years. High budget deficits recorded during 2009-2011 have highlighted its dependence on South African Customs Union (SACU) receipts (one-third of government receipts) and exposure to a few volatile commodities. Continued public and private investment should support the diversification and resilience of the economy. Namibia's 'BBB-' IDR also reflects the following key rating drivers: - Robust GDP growth. Growth has remained robust in a difficult global environment due to accommodative economic policies and foreign direct investment (FDI, 5.8% of GDP each year since 2009). Fitch expects GDP growth to slow to 4.5% in 2013 from 5% in 2012 as a result of the impact of drought on agriculture (5% of GDP, 27% of employment) and low demand for minerals. GDP growth should increase to 5% in the medium term due to continuing FDI, major infrastructure projects, a stronger global environment and new mines starting production from 2015. - Budget back to balance. In fiscal year 2012/2013 (FY13, starting in April 2012 and ending in March 2013), the budget returned to balance, at 0% of GDP from negative 7.1% in FY12 and negative 4.3% of GDP on average from FY10 to FY12. The improvement primarily resulted from the increase in SACU receipts, at 12.6% of GDP from 7.6% the year before due to arrears SACU receipts from previous years and an improvement in South Africa's economic performance, lower capital spending and tax revenue over-performance. - Tighter fiscal policy. Fitch expects the budget deficit to average negative 2.6% of GDP over FY14-FY16. The fiscal policy will be tighter than in 2009-2011 as the government aims at stabilising public debt after its marked increase (to 26% of GDP in FY14 from 17% in FY11). As the government gradually curbs capital spending, large infrastructure projects will be financed by private and public partnership or SOEs funded by loans backed by government guarantees, as is the case for the current expansion of the port of Walvis Bay. - Gradual increase in reserves. Fitch expects foreign reserves (FX) at the central bank to gradually increase by 2015, primarily supported by stronger SACU receipts than in 2009-2011. Reserves should reach three months of current account payments by 2015 from 2.8 in 2013. A high level of FX is critical for maintaining confidence in the peg with the South African rand. - Stable politics. Fitch expects the 2014 presidential election to be smooth. The candidate from SWAPO, the party in power since independence in 1990, was selected in November 2012 through an internal democratic process and is widely expected to win the contest. -Low development indicators. Namibia's GDP per capita and scores on UN Human Development indicators are weaker than its 'BBB' peers median. High unemployment, at 27% of the labour force, reflects the limited development of the private sector and the capital-intensive nature of the mining sector (11% of GDP but only 2% of employment). RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to rating action are as follows: Positive: - Continued strong GDP growth in the context of macroeconomic stability. -Higher than expected improvement in the outlook for the mining industry, and especially the uranium sector, which would attract more foreign investment and support higher growth, current account and government receipts in the medium term. -Success in the government's strategy to develop new economic sectors (e.g. tourism, manufacturing, agro processing) and improve the business environment, lessening the exposure to the volatile mining and agricultural sectors. -Sustained consolidation efforts, supported by continued efforts to develop non-SACU revenues that could result in stabilisation of the government debt ratio. Negative: - Namibia's open economy would suffer from a weaker than expected global economy, notably through SACU receipts and lower demand and prices for minerals (diamonds, uranium, copper, gold). - Higher than expected government deficit that would weaken debt ratios, government deposits at the central bank and international reserves. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch anticipates continuing commitments to develop non-SACU revenues, improve the business environment and invest public resources in productive infrastructure. Fitch assumes a gradual recovery in the global economy that will support demand for key exports (diamonds, uranium, copper and gold). Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the SACU revenue-sharing formula that could negatively affect SACU revenues to Namibia. 