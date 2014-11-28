(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Namibia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-' and 'BBB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Namibia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'A-' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed
the National
rating on the South African scale at 'AA-(zaf)' with a Stable
Outlook and the
issue rating on Namibia's senior unsecured South African rand
bond at
'AA-(zaf)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Namibia's 'BBB-' ratings and Stable Outlook
balances strong
growth and a stable political and economic environment against a
modest
deterioration in the country's fiscal and external positions.
Namibia's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Trend economic growth is well above 'BBB' peers. Fitch forecasts
GDP growth at
5.2% in 2014, supported by the strong performance of the
construction and retail
industries, and 5% in 2015 and 2016 as rising mining exports are
expected to
offset an easing in public and private consumption. The main
risks to our growth
forecasts are weaker external demand for Namibia's exports and
possible delays
to production in the Husab uranium mine.
In the fiscal year 2013/14 (FY14, from April 2013 to March 2014)
the general
government deficit widened to 3.9% of GDP. Rapid increases in
wages and transfer
outlays, combined with high capital spending in line with the
government's
strategy to support the domestic economy, lifted total public
expenditure to
37.5% of GDP. By contrast, revenue growth was more muted, as
corporate income
stagnated. Fitch expects the budget deficit to gradually fall to
2.1% of GDP in
FY17, as the government reins in current spending, capital
projects are
completed, and revenue is boosted by a projected increase in
mining output.
Namibia has a healthy sovereign balance sheet. General
government debt stood at
24.7% of GDP in FY14 (30.6% including guarantees for state-owned
companies),
well below the 'BBB' peer median of 40% of GDP. Substantial
government deposits
(5.7% of GDP in end-FY14) also provide a buffer. Fiscal
consolidation (including
achieving a primary fiscal surplus from FY17) would help
stabilise the public
debt/GDP ratio over the medium term.
Strong import spending has led to a large current account
deficit, forecast at
5.0% of GDP in 2014. Foreign exchange reserves had fallen to
USD1.5bn (just 1.9
months of current account payments) in 3Q14 from USD2.1bn at
end-2009. However,
they still amount to over 5x narrow money, supporting the
currency peg
arrangement with South Africa (which requires that Namibia's
currency in
circulation is backed by international reserves). Moreover,
large external
assets (mainly private savings abroad) mean that Namibia is a
net external
creditor.
Namibia has a sound banking system, with well capitalised and
profitable banks,
and a low ratio of non-performing loans (less than 1.5% in
2Q14). However, the
concentration of bank assets in mortgage loans and high
household indebtedness
(equivalent to around 87% of household income) are sources of
risk. A deep local
capital market supports financing flexibility.
Political stability is entrenched and stronger than rating
peers. The ruling
South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) party has been
in power since
independence in 1990 and is expected to retain the presidency
and win a large
legislative majority in the elections on 28 November, bringing
policy
predictability. However, the government has made only modest
progress in
tackling social ills, including extreme divisions of wealth, low
development
indicators and persistently high unemployment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger a rating action are:
Positive:
- Continued strong GDP growth and income convergence towards
'BBB' peers in the
context of macroeconomic stability.
- Marked improvement in the fiscal and external balances.
- Improvement in the business environment and successful
development of new
economic sectors (e.g. tourism, agro-processing, manufacturing)
that would
reduce dependency on commodity sectors and boost employment.
Negative:
- Failure to reduce the budget deficit leading to a rise in the
public debt/GDP
ratio over time.
- Weaker growth prospects, for example related to significant
delays in key
mining projects.
- Significant falls in foreign exchange reserves.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes a gradual recovery in the global economy that will
support demand
for Namibia's key exports.
Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the Southern
African Customs
Union (SACU) revenue-sharing formula that could negatively
affect SACU revenues
to Namibia.
Fitch assumes that the currency peg agreement with South Africa
will remain in
place and the government will pursue prudent macroeconomic
policies consistent
with it.
